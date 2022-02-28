 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 2/28/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundups

The Canes celebrate kids day, Aho and Teravainen set a record and some IIHF news.

By Alec_Sawyer
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Sunday was Kids Day in PNC Arena:
  • A fun photo from an on-ice delay for some broken glass:
  • Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen set a franchise record Sunday:
  • Another N.C. hockey team has clinched its playoff spot:
  • And some IIHF news regarding Russia:
  • The Red Wings and Lightning played a 17-goal thriller Saturday. [SN]
  • A deep dive into the NHL’s partnership with ESPN. [The Athletic$]
  • A look at some of the NHL’s top trade prospects. [The Athletic$]
  • The NHL’s latest Stadium Series event took place in Nashville over the weekend. [NHL]
  • Brandon Hagel had some choice words for PK Subban. [Yahoo!]

