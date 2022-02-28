Storm Advisory 2/28/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundups

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- Sunday was Kids Day in PNC Arena:
Jaccob's daughter Emersyn is cheering on dad today!— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 27, 2022
Another goal for this man pic.twitter.com/XU1CDPEGHZ— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 27, 2022
- A fun photo from an on-ice delay for some broken glass:
Necas, Nino, and Jordo gonna solve this themselves pic.twitter.com/gjTNyOO0WH— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 27, 2022
- Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen set a franchise record Sunday:
And there it is. 171 for Aho & Teräväinen.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 27, 2022
- Another N.C. hockey team has clinched its playoff spot:
We'll be seeing you in the 2022 @SPHL playoffs! #FearTheFox pic.twitter.com/HxK9IPakBS— x - Fayetteville Marksmen (@Marksmen_Hockey) February 27, 2022
- And some IIHF news regarding Russia:
BREAKING: Inside information: #Russia and #Belarus will be thrown out of the International Ice Hockey Federation #IIHF in a couple of hours. https://t.co/OkxbHEwkrF— Pekka Jalonen (@PekkaJalonen) February 28, 2022
- The Red Wings and Lightning played a 17-goal thriller Saturday. [SN]
- A deep dive into the NHL’s partnership with ESPN. [The Athletic$]
- A look at some of the NHL’s top trade prospects. [The Athletic$]
- The NHL’s latest Stadium Series event took place in Nashville over the weekend. [NHL]
- Brandon Hagel had some choice words for PK Subban. [Yahoo!]
