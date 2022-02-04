 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 2/4/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The All-Star festivities begin, NHL agents get polled, plus a deep dive must-read on Rod Brind’Amour

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • We start today off with an absolute MUST read by Scott Burnside on Rod Brind’Amour - the coach, the father, and his love for the city of Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
  • Everything you need to know about the three members of the Carolina Hurricanes heading to Las Vegas for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. [Hurricanes]
  • The 2022 Olympics are here and while the men’s hockey doesn’t get going for a couple more days, the women have already started. Check out their full schedule here. [NBC]
  • A fun fact for the women’s Olympics:
  • Breaking down every event for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition that goes down tonight at 7:30pm. [ESPN]
  • How to make the NHL All-Star Game ever better than it already is. [ESPN+ $]
  • NHL agent poll: Opinions on teams and owners, Gary Bettman, gambling, the ESPN deal, the Olympics and more. [The Athletic $]
  • NHL mid-season takeaways: MVPs, favorite moments and bold predictions. [Sportsnet]
  • Danielle Goyette has become the first women to serve as an assistant coach in the history of the ECHL. [THN]

