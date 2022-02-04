Storm Advisory 2/4/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- We start today off with an absolute MUST read by Scott Burnside on Rod Brind’Amour - the coach, the father, and his love for the city of Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
- Everything you need to know about the three members of the Carolina Hurricanes heading to Las Vegas for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game. [Hurricanes]
- The 2022 Olympics are here and while the men’s hockey doesn’t get going for a couple more days, the women have already started. Check out their full schedule here. [NBC]
- A fun fact for the women’s Olympics:
Congratulations to Kendall Hanley on working her first Olympic women’s hockey game. The linesman from Raleigh, N.C., was part of the officiating crew for the Sweden vs Japan game at the Wukesong Sports Centre. #TeamUSA #WinterOlympics— USA Hockey Magazine (@USAHMagazine) February 3, 2022
- Breaking down every event for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition that goes down tonight at 7:30pm. [ESPN]
- How to make the NHL All-Star Game ever better than it already is. [ESPN+ $]
- NHL agent poll: Opinions on teams and owners, Gary Bettman, gambling, the ESPN deal, the Olympics and more. [The Athletic $]
- NHL mid-season takeaways: MVPs, favorite moments and bold predictions. [Sportsnet]
- Danielle Goyette has become the first women to serve as an assistant coach in the history of the ECHL. [THN]
