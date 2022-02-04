NHL Stadium Series Coming to Carter-Finley in 2023

The Hurricanes will get their outdoor game next season, as the NHL announced Friday that Carolina will host the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium in February.
The Canes were originally supposed to play in Carter-Finley in 2021, but that scheduled game was pushed back due to COVID-19. The Hurricanes don’t know their opponent for the meeting yet.
Here is the full press release from the Canes:
RALEIGH, N.C. – The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will host the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ in February 2023, outdoors at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. The Hurricanes’ opponent for the game will be announced at a later date.
The Hurricanes were originally scheduled to host the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 20, 2021, but the event was postponed due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to finally get the chance to safely host an outdoor game in Raleigh,” said Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell. “Our fans have waited for this event since we announced it two years ago, and we know that their passion and energy will create an unbelievable atmosphere at Carter-Finley.”
The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be the 13th NHL Stadium Series game and the 37th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. The event will mark the first time the Hurricanes have participated in an outdoor game. Carter-Finley Stadium will become the sixth college football facility to host one of the NHL’s outdoor games, joining Michigan Stadium, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Navy), TCF Bank Stadium (University of Minnesota), Notre Dame Stadium and Falcon Stadium (Air Force).
Information regarding Stadium Series ticket pricing and availability will be announced at a later date. Carolina Hurricanes 2022-23 season ticket members will receive first access to pre-sales for the event. For more information, please visit carolinahurricanes.com/stadiumseries or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
