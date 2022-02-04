NHL Stadium Series Coming to Carter-Finley in 2023

The Hurricanes will get their outdoor game next season, as the NHL announced Friday that Carolina will host the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Carter-Finley Stadium in February.

The Canes were originally supposed to play in Carter-Finley in 2021, but that scheduled game was pushed back due to COVID-19. The Hurricanes don’t know their opponent for the meeting yet.

Here is the full press release from the Canes: