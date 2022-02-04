 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aho secures Carolina’s second straight Accuracy Shooting title

Sebastian Aho is a sniper.

By Alec_Sawyer
2022 NHL All-Star Skills Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are making a habit of winning the NHL’s Accuracy Shooting competition at the All-Star Game.

Sebastian Aho took first place in the event Friday night in Las Vegas, going a perfect 4 for 4 in just 10.937 to beat a field that included Leon Draisaitl, Jake Guentzel and others.

The win is the second straight in the event for the Hurricanes, as Jaccob Slavin won it with a time of 9.505 seconds.

Frederik Andersen competed in the Save Streak event Friday night, stopping three of five shooters faced.

