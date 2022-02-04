Aho secures Carolina’s second straight Accuracy Shooting title

The Carolina Hurricanes are making a habit of winning the NHL’s Accuracy Shooting competition at the All-Star Game.
Sebastian Aho took first place in the event Friday night in Las Vegas, going a perfect 4 for 4 in just 10.937 to beat a field that included Leon Draisaitl, Jake Guentzel and others.
Sebastian Aho's flawless four-for-four performance wins him the 2022 Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting competition!— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 5, 2022
All it took was a dazzling 10.937 seconds. pic.twitter.com/DM1wvnuvvI
The win is the second straight in the event for the Hurricanes, as Jaccob Slavin won it with a time of 9.505 seconds.
Frederik Andersen competed in the Save Streak event Friday night, stopping three of five shooters faced.
Frederik Andersen stops three of five shooters in the Save Streak but the Metropolitan duo of he and Tristan Jarry come up short after the Atlantic Division's impressive performance.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 5, 2022
The #Canes goalie was able to deny Victor Hedman, Jonathan Huberdeau and Rasmus Dahlin. pic.twitter.com/uVF5sULbEl
