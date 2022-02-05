Aho, Andersen contribute to Metro’s ASG win

The Metropolitan Division took home the 2022 All-Star Game title Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, as the Rod Brind’Amour coached group beat the Central 5-3 in the final after beating the Pacific 6-4 in the semis.

In game one, Sebastian Aho scored one of the Metro’s three first-period goals, working a nice move to go five-hole on John Gibson.

Aho puts the Metro up 3-1 in the first with a nifty little five-hole tuck past John Gibson.

In net for the Metro in the first period of that first game was Frederik Andersen, who had a phenomenal outing by All-Star Game standards. He made six saves on seven shots faced, giving up just one goal to Timo Meier.

Frederik Andersen swaps out for Tristan Jarry after playing the first ten minutes of the opening contest.



No save was bigger than this breakaway stop on Connor McDavid.

In the final, both Aho and Andersen recorded an assist, with Andersen feeding Evgeny Kuznetsov for the opener and Aho setting up Jack Hughes. In net, Andersen made seven saves on nine shots faced.