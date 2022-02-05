Aho, Andersen contribute to Metro’s ASG win

The Metropolitan Division took home the 2022 All-Star Game title Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas, as the Rod Brind’Amour coached group beat the Central 5-3 in the final after beating the Pacific 6-4 in the semis.
In game one, Sebastian Aho scored one of the Metro’s three first-period goals, working a nice move to go five-hole on John Gibson.
Aho puts the Metro up 3-1 in the first with a nifty little five-hole tuck past John Gibson. pic.twitter.com/0F4slesynz— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 5, 2022
In net for the Metro in the first period of that first game was Frederik Andersen, who had a phenomenal outing by All-Star Game standards. He made six saves on seven shots faced, giving up just one goal to Timo Meier.
Frederik Andersen swaps out for Tristan Jarry after playing the first ten minutes of the opening contest.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 5, 2022
No save was bigger than this breakaway stop on Connor McDavid. pic.twitter.com/5WSE2gfKVO
In the final, both Aho and Andersen recorded an assist, with Andersen feeding Evgeny Kuznetsov for the opener and Aho setting up Jack Hughes. In net, Andersen made seven saves on nine shots faced.
Frederik Andersen records an assist on the opening goal in the Championship Game, which is appropriately fitting, given that his four assists lead all NHL netminders this season. pic.twitter.com/Nc7BoyF7h8— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 5, 2022
