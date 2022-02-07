 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 2/7/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Teams are bracing for games after the NHL All-Star Weekend, a couple of COVID Protocol entries, and storylines heading towards the Trade Deadling

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: NHL All-Star Game Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Reading Assignments:

  • Chicago Blackhawks Owner and Chairman, Rocky Wirtz will not be punished by Gary Bettman for his outburst about Kyle Beach. [ESPN]
  • Jack Hughes is in COVID Protocol following NHL All-Star Game festivities. Will be something to keep an eye on since he was on the Metropolitan Division team. [NY Post]
  • Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has also entered COVID Protocol. [WRAL Sportsfan]
  • The next milestone for the season is the trade deadline. NHL has four stories heading into the NHL trade deadline. [NHL]
  • Tyreek Hill enjoyed the NHL All-Star game, taking a break from Pro Bowl festivities. The Chiefs wide receiver downed some drinks and challenged Usain Bolt to a race. [CBS Sports]

