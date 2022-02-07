Storm Advisory 2/7/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments:
- In Case You Missed It: Carolina Hurricanes to host Stadium Series game in 2023 at Carter-Finley Stadium. [News & Observer]
- NHL Midseason takeaways, MPS, and favorite moments from the first half of the season. [Sportsnet]
- 10 best moments from the NHL All-Star weekend. [NHL]
Some @ArizonaCoyotes tidbits from ASU arena planning document for Board of Regents, via @CraigSMorgan.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 6, 2022
- Project completion is targeted for Dec. 2022 (!)
- NHL upgrades cost $19.7M
- Plan now includes "2-story, annex structure" with NHL quality facilities like dressing rooms. pic.twitter.com/WODqnmG6Xd
- Chicago Blackhawks Owner and Chairman, Rocky Wirtz will not be punished by Gary Bettman for his outburst about Kyle Beach. [ESPN]
A couple of immediate health updates from Brind’Amour following practice:— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 6, 2022
• The break didn’t help Teuvo Teräväinen as much as he’d hoped. He’ll be a game-time decision tomorrow (lower-body injury).
• Steven Lorentz is “fine”, despite not practicing today.
- Jack Hughes is in COVID Protocol following NHL All-Star Game festivities. Will be something to keep an eye on since he was on the Metropolitan Division team. [NY Post]
CONNOR BEDARD ARE YOU FOR REAL?— NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2022
( : @WHLPats) pic.twitter.com/PVxLM0YctD
- Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has also entered COVID Protocol. [WRAL Sportsfan]
The @FlaPanthers were one of the hottest topics of conversation at the NHL All-Star Game. @Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour was effusive in praise of the "juggernaut" Cats.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 6, 2022
Much more here: https://t.co/yqXVCwwrHF pic.twitter.com/OvtVKQlttJ
- The next milestone for the season is the trade deadline. NHL has four stories heading into the NHL trade deadline. [NHL]
Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) was the life of the party during #NHLAllStar Weekend. pic.twitter.com/MoRo11pgKR— NHL (@NHL) February 6, 2022
- Tyreek Hill enjoyed the NHL All-Star game, taking a break from Pro Bowl festivities. The Chiefs wide receiver downed some drinks and challenged Usain Bolt to a race. [CBS Sports]
Loading comments...