Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The All-Star break has come and gone, and the second half of the season will get underway for the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night.
The Canes travel north of the border to Toronto, where they’ll meet up with the Maple Leafs. The big story in this one will be Frederik Andersen’s return to Toronto, as it’ll be his first game back there after spending five years with the Leafs.
Carolina entered the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak, while Toronto has won five straight and has scored six or more goals in its last three games.
For the Canes, Jesperi Kotkaniemi was placed on COVID protocol Sunday, so he won’t be with the Hurricanes Monday.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Maple Leafs
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Maple Leafs
|Record
|31-9-2
|29-10-3
|Goals/Game
|3.48
|3.60
|Goals Against/Game
|2.33
|2.64
|Shots/Game
|32.93
|34.29
|Face Off Win %
|54.3%
|55.9%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|25.0% (9th)
|30.5% (1st)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|89.0% (1st)
|84.3% (3rd)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.04%
|53.07%
|ES PDO
|101.47
|100.75
|PIM/Game
|09:00
|06:54
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Jack Campbell
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Jack Campbell
|Record
|24-6-0
|21-6-3
|Save %
|.929
|.925
|GAA
|2.01
|2.30
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Petr Mrazek
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Petr Mrazek
|Record
|6-2-1
|5-2-0
|Save %
|.914
|.902
|GAA
|2.21
|2.94
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes are currently on their fifth four (or more)-game winning streak of the season.
- Carolina is 67-42-11-5 all time against the Maple Leafs, and 34-22-5-2 in Toronto.
- So, what happened last time the Canes played in Toronto? Dave Ayres happened.
- Monday’s game is the first of a back-to-back for the Canes. Carolina is 5-1-0 in game one of B2Bs this season.
- Andrei Svechnikov is hot. In the Canes’ last three games, Svechnikov has two game-winning goals and one shootout effort that gave the Canes the win there.
- The Canes have three Ontario natives on their roster: Jordan Staal, Steven Lorentz and Brendan Smith.
- Derek Stepan is two points away from 500 in his NHL career.
Loading comments...