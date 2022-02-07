Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-2) at Toronto Maple Leafs (29-10-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 43 Monday, February 7, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Pension Plan Puppets Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The All-Star break has come and gone, and the second half of the season will get underway for the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night.

The Canes travel north of the border to Toronto, where they’ll meet up with the Maple Leafs. The big story in this one will be Frederik Andersen’s return to Toronto, as it’ll be his first game back there after spending five years with the Leafs.

Carolina entered the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak, while Toronto has won five straight and has scored six or more goals in its last three games.

For the Canes, Jesperi Kotkaniemi was placed on COVID protocol Sunday, so he won’t be with the Hurricanes Monday.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Maple Leafs Category Hurricanes Maple Leafs Record 31-9-2 29-10-3 Goals/Game 3.48 3.60 Goals Against/Game 2.33 2.64 Shots/Game 32.93 34.29 Face Off Win % 54.3% 55.9% Power Play % (Rank) 25.0% (9th) 30.5% (1st) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.0% (1st) 84.3% (3rd) ES Corsi For % 55.04% 53.07% ES PDO 101.47 100.75 PIM/Game 09:00 06:54

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jack Campbell Category Frederik Andersen Jack Campbell Record 24-6-0 21-6-3 Save % .929 .925 GAA 2.01 2.30

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Petr Mrazek Category Antti Raanta Petr Mrazek Record 6-2-1 5-2-0 Save % .914 .902 GAA 2.21 2.94

