Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-2) at Toronto Maple Leafs (29-10-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 43 Monday, February 7, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Pension Plan Puppets

After eight days off for the All-Star Break, the Hurricanes are back in action tonight with a trip north of the border. Believe it or not, this is the team’s first trip to Toronto since the famed David Ayres game on Feb. 22, 2020.

It’ll be a homecoming for Frederik Andersen, who played five seasons as a Maple Leaf before joining the Hurricanes.

The Canes could again be without Teuvo Teravainen, who is a game-time decision with a lower-body injury. Brendan Smith will draw back in on the blue line in place of Ethan Bear, and the team will be without forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol Sunday.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Jordan Martinook - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Seth Jarvis

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Derek Stepan - Teuvo Teravainen*

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Brendan Smith

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

COVID Protocol: Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Healthy Scratch: Ethan Bear

The Hurricanes will see a familiar face going against them in net tonight, as Petr Mrazek, who played the last three seasons as a Hurricane, will make his first start against them.

Toronto will be without blueliner Jake Muzzin, but looks to have a mostly healthy lineup otherwise. Here’s how Toronto lineup in practice yesterday:

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kampf - Ondrej Kase

Pierre Engvall - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Reilly - TJ Brodie

Rasmus Sandin - Justin Holl

Travis Dermott - Timothy Liljegren

Petr Mrazek

Jack Campbell