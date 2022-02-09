 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 2/9/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Brad Marchand is back on his mess, Mike & Shane discuss the Stadium Series game, and the top players to watch for during the NHL-less Olympics

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • On this week’s Canes Cast, Mike and Shane sit down to talk second half expectations and discuss the Stadium Series game coming to Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
  • Brad Marchand pulled some typical Brad Marchand stuff in the third period of the Bruins vs Penguins game last night. [PHN]
  • This time it could be costly to Marchand and of some importance since the Hurricanes’ next opponent is the Bruins:
  • On the topic of the Boston Bruins, it appears Tuukka Rask’s comeback attempt is over after multiple rough outings. [Sportsnet]
  • In a very surprising move considering the team is in Canada, the Calgary Flames have announced they will no longer require proof of vaccine to enter their arena. [Sportsnet]
  • How the Metro Division stacks up at the NHL’s halfway mark. [THN]
  • At All-Star weekend, sticks are the hot currency between NHL players looking to boost their collections. [The Athletic $]
  • The top players to watch during this NHL-less Olympics. [THN]

