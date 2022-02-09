Storm Advisory 2/9/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Hurricanes comeback falls short in Ottawa
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Smith, Staal on 4-3 loss to Sens
Reading Assignments
- On this week’s Canes Cast, Mike and Shane sit down to talk second half expectations and discuss the Stadium Series game coming to Raleigh. [Hurricanes]
- Brad Marchand pulled some typical Brad Marchand stuff in the third period of the Bruins vs Penguins game last night. [PHN]
- This time it could be costly to Marchand and of some importance since the Hurricanes’ next opponent is the Bruins:
Brad Marchand received a match penalty for that tantrum. That carries an automatic suspension pending review from the commissioner.— Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) February 9, 2022
- On the topic of the Boston Bruins, it appears Tuukka Rask’s comeback attempt is over after multiple rough outings. [Sportsnet]
- In a very surprising move considering the team is in Canada, the Calgary Flames have announced they will no longer require proof of vaccine to enter their arena. [Sportsnet]
- How the Metro Division stacks up at the NHL’s halfway mark. [THN]
- At All-Star weekend, sticks are the hot currency between NHL players looking to boost their collections. [The Athletic $]
- The top players to watch during this NHL-less Olympics. [THN]
