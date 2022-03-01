Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Three times this season, the Carolina Hurricanes have won five games in a row. Of the previous two streaks, however, only one extended to a sixth: the season-opening nine-game streak that propelled already high expectations into the stratosphere from the first drop of the puck.
The last time the Hurricanes saw the Detroit Red Wings was the start of their most recent five-game streak, and was part of their run of eight wins in nine games that lasted through most of December and into January. Tonight, the Canes will look to make the Red Wings part of an even longer winning streak.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Red Wings
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Red Wings
|Record
|37-11-4
|23-24-6
|Goals/Game
|3.48
|2.89
|Goals Against/Game
|2.35
|3.58
|Shots/Game
|33.25
|29.51
|Face Off Win %
|53.7%
|50.6%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|25.2% (5th)
|16.7% (26th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|90.2% (1st)
|76.4% (25th)
|ES Corsi For %
|54.40%
|46.51%
|ES PDO
|101.75
|99.70
|PIM/Game
|09:19
|09:15
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Thomas Greiss
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Thomas Greiss
|Record
|29-7-2
|8-8-1
|Save %
|.930
|.895
|GAA
|2.03
|3.37
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Record
|7-3-1
|14-15-5
|Save %
|.909
|.903
|GAA
|2.44
|3.14
Game Notes
- Tonight is the start of an absolutely insane run through March for the Hurricanes. By the time we hit the end of the month, the Hurricanes will have played 16 games in 31 days, including three sets of three games in four nights and one set of four in six. Tonight’s game is the first of that four-in-six run.
- In their previous meeting, the Hurricanes topped old friend Alex Nedeljkovic 5-3 on December 16. Jack Drury scored his first career goal as part of a wild first period, one that saw the Hurricanes take the lead four separate times with the Red Wings answering all but the final goal. Nino Niederreiter scored twice, including the eventual game winner in the third period.
- Carolina is 8-3-1 in their last twelve games against Detroit, and Frederik Andersen (who knows the Wings well from his time in Toronto) has been masterful against them, to the tune of 10-0-1 with two shutouts in his career against the Red Wings.
- Tonight is a homecoming for Jalen Chatfield, who will face his hometown Red Wings for the first time in his NHL career. Chatfield grew up in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles west of Detroit, and played his midget hockey with the Belle Tire U18 team in nearby Taylor.
- Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho both joined the Hurricanes in 2016. Six years and 171 goals later, they’re about to make history: the next goal scored by either on an assist from the other will set the Hurricanes franchise record for most goals by a duo. Right now they’re tied with Kevin Dineen and Ron Francis, and got there in two fewer seasons.
- Speaking of Teravainen, his current eight-game point streak is the longest by any Hurricanes player this season, and is the longest of his career. (But he’s not even halfway to the franchise record of 18, held by Mike Rogers of the 1980-81 Hartford Whalers, in case you’re scoring at home.)
Loading comments...