Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-4) at Detroit Red Wings (23-24-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 53

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 — 7:30 p.m. ET

Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Winging It In Motown Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Three times this season, the Carolina Hurricanes have won five games in a row. Of the previous two streaks, however, only one extended to a sixth: the season-opening nine-game streak that propelled already high expectations into the stratosphere from the first drop of the puck.

The last time the Hurricanes saw the Detroit Red Wings was the start of their most recent five-game streak, and was part of their run of eight wins in nine games that lasted through most of December and into January. Tonight, the Canes will look to make the Red Wings part of an even longer winning streak.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Red Wings Category Hurricanes Red Wings Record 37-11-4 23-24-6 Goals/Game 3.48 2.89 Goals Against/Game 2.35 3.58 Shots/Game 33.25 29.51 Face Off Win % 53.7% 50.6% Power Play % (Rank) 25.2% (5th) 16.7% (26th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 90.2% (1st) 76.4% (25th) ES Corsi For % 54.40% 46.51% ES PDO 101.75 99.70 PIM/Game 09:19 09:15

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Thomas Greiss Category Frederik Andersen Thomas Greiss Record 29-7-2 8-8-1 Save % .930 .895 GAA 2.03 3.37

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Alex Nedeljkovic Category Antti Raanta Alex Nedeljkovic Record 7-3-1 14-15-5 Save % .909 .903 GAA 2.44 3.14

Game Notes