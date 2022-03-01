Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-4) at Detroit Red Wings (23-24-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 53

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 — 7:30 p.m. ET

Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Canes get a pretty brutal March started Tuesday in Detroit, the first of 16 games they’ll play over the next 31 days.

Right now, Carolina is on a five-game win streak, looking to extend a win streak past five games for the first time since the season-opening nine-gamer.

Teuvo Teravainen is red hot for the Hurricanes, as the Finnish winger enters Tuesday’s game on an eight-game point and three-game goal streak. His countryman, Sebastian Aho, currently holds a six-game point streak as well.

It’ll be Antti Raanta in net for the Canes Tuesday night, looking to pick up NHL win No. 101.

Here’s how the Canes will hit the ice:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (upper body), Brendan Smith (upper body)

The Red Wings are coming off the craziest game of the NHL season so far, a 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

After coming up a field goal short against Toronto, Detroit now also embarks on a very, very busy March. Detroit is right in the middle of the Atlantic Division, too far back of Boston and Washington to make a push for a Wildcard spot, but certainly not a pushover team, either.

In net for Detroit Tuesday will be a familiar face, as Alex Nedeljkovic will man the crease for the Red Wings.

Here’s how the group will line up in front of him:

Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter

Michael Rasmussen - Joe Veleno - Vladislav Namestnikov

Adam Erne - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner

Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek

Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss

Injuries and Scratches: Marc Staal (healthy), Givani Smith (healthy), Troy Stecher (wrist), Mitchell Stephens (lower body)