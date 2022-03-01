Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Canes get a pretty brutal March started Tuesday in Detroit, the first of 16 games they’ll play over the next 31 days.
Right now, Carolina is on a five-game win streak, looking to extend a win streak past five games for the first time since the season-opening nine-gamer.
Teuvo Teravainen is red hot for the Hurricanes, as the Finnish winger enters Tuesday’s game on an eight-game point and three-game goal streak. His countryman, Sebastian Aho, currently holds a six-game point streak as well.
It’ll be Antti Raanta in net for the Canes Tuesday night, looking to pick up NHL win No. 101.
Here’s how the Canes will hit the ice:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis
Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (upper body), Brendan Smith (upper body)
The Red Wings are coming off the craziest game of the NHL season so far, a 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
After coming up a field goal short against Toronto, Detroit now also embarks on a very, very busy March. Detroit is right in the middle of the Atlantic Division, too far back of Boston and Washington to make a push for a Wildcard spot, but certainly not a pushover team, either.
In net for Detroit Tuesday will be a familiar face, as Alex Nedeljkovic will man the crease for the Red Wings.
Here’s how the group will line up in front of him:
Filip Zadina - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter
Michael Rasmussen - Joe Veleno - Vladislav Namestnikov
Adam Erne - Carter Rowney - Sam Gagner
Nick Leddy - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Thomas Greiss
Injuries and Scratches: Marc Staal (healthy), Givani Smith (healthy), Troy Stecher (wrist), Mitchell Stephens (lower body)
Loading comments...