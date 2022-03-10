Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-5) vs. Colorado Avalanche (41-12-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 57

Wednesday, March 10, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

It isn’t something you’ve been able to say a lot this season, but the Colorado Avalanche are looking to — get this — bounce back from a loss. Their stop over in New Jersey resulted in a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils, a sentence that actively feels strange to type out. The Hurricanes held a 3-0 lead until midway through the second period, when a Devils rally saw them score five unanswered goals to collect a win.

So, needless to say, it’s a motivated Avalanche team that’s going to be coming into PNC Arena today. Losing in general is bad enough, but a blown lead to one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference is a whole other thing. They’ve only had three losing streaks total this season — and that’s if you count two losses as a streak. (Three straight losses in October, two consecutive in November, and two consecutive just this month.)

With the Hurricanes and Avalanche both sitting atop their respective divisions, this game is a clash of two of the top teams in the league. The Hurricanes have only lost six games at home; the Avalanche have only lost eleven games on the road. Both teams have absurd goal differentials, top notch special teams, and some of the top talents on ice.

There’s probably more than one of you out there who had Hurricanes/Avalanche as their Stanley Cup matchup favorite, so think of tonight as a preview.

For the first time this season, let’s see how the Avalanche and Hurricanes compare before puck drop:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Avalanche Category Hurricanes Avalanche Record 39-12-5 41-12-5 Goals/Game 3.39 3.91 Goals Against/Game 2.39 2.88 Shots/Game 33.39 35.26 Face Off Win % 53.7% 46.5% Power Play % (Rank) 25.9% (2nd) 23.4% (10th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.9% (1st) 76.3% (22nd) ES Corsi For % 54.67% 53.13% ES PDO 101.29 101.77 PIM/Game 09:17 09:24

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Darcy Kuemper Category Frederik Andersen Darcy Kuemper Record 29-8-2 27-7-2 Save % .928 .917 GAA 2.08 2.57

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Pavel Francouz Category Antti Raanta Pavel Francouz Record 9-3-2 10-3-1 Save % .911 .920 GAA 2.47 2.46

