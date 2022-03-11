 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 3/11/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The Heritage Classic could get snowy, Marc Staal joins his brothers at 1,000 games and Jordan Spence makes a historic NHL debut.

By Alec_Sawyer
Carolina Hurricanes v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Some love for Jaccob Slavin from a former teammate last night:
  • There’s a good chance the weather could play a factor in Sunday’s Heritage Classic. [NHL]
  • The legacy of the Toronto Arenas will be honored in that Heritage Classic. [NHL]
  • There will be history for our favorite set of NHL brothers Saturday, as Marc Staal’s 1,000th game will make him, Eric and Jordan the first trio of siblings to reach that mark. [NHL]
  • Craig Anderson became the fifth active goalie to reach 300 wins. [NHL]
  • An awesome debut for the Los Angeles Kings
  • And also, a dog.

