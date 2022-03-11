Storm Advisory 3/11/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Hurricanes and Avalanche and Bear, oh my!
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Bear, Raanta on shutout win over Avalanche
Reading Assignments
- Some love for Jaccob Slavin from a former teammate last night:
He’s one of the best D I’ve played behind. Wonderful person as well.— Curtis McElhinney (@McElhinney_C30) March 11, 2022
- There’s a good chance the weather could play a factor in Sunday’s Heritage Classic. [NHL]
- The legacy of the Toronto Arenas will be honored in that Heritage Classic. [NHL]
- There will be history for our favorite set of NHL brothers Saturday, as Marc Staal’s 1,000th game will make him, Eric and Jordan the first trio of siblings to reach that mark. [NHL]
- Craig Anderson became the fifth active goalie to reach 300 wins. [NHL]
- An awesome debut for the Los Angeles Kings
Jordan Spence is making history tonight as the first skater with Japanese citizenship AND the first Australian-born player to play in the NHL. pic.twitter.com/d3qVvc73fI— LA Kings (@LAKings) March 11, 2022
- And also, a dog.
Special pup drop, featuring @GustlTweets pic.twitter.com/tKPCTVPZjA— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) March 11, 2022
