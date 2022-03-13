Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (41-12-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-15-9) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 50

Sunday, March 13, 2022 - 1:00 p.m. ET

PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA Watch: Bally Sports Carolinas

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

No rest for the weary, as the Hurricanes are back in action less than 24 hours after yesterday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers in Raleigh.

Carolina will look to make it a weekend sweep of the Pennsylvania teams with today’s matinee in the Steel City, and improve to 3-0 against the Penguins on the season. Let’s take a look at how these teams match up:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Penguins Category Hurricanes Penguins Record 41-12-5 35-15-9 Goals/Game 3.36 3.24 Goals Against/Game 2.33 2.59 Shots/Game 33.50 34.69 Face Off Win % 53.5% 50.7% Power Play % (Rank) 25.0% (4th) 21.8% (14th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.2% (1st) 85.2% (4th) ES Corsi For % 54.73% 52.50% ES PDO 101.36 100.25 PIM/Game 09:08 06:48

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Tristan Jarry Category Frederik Andersen Tristan Jarry Record 30-8-2 28-12-6 Save % .929 .921 GAA 2.06 2.33

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Casey DeSmith Category Antti Raanta Casey DeSmith Record 10-3-2 6-3-3 Save % .918 .905 GAA 2.31 2.98

Game notes:

The Hurricanes are quickly building separation at the top of the Metropolitan Division, and could build some more with a victory today. A regulation win over the Penguins would give Carolina a 10-point lead over both Pittsburgh and the Rangers for the top spot in the division, with a game in hand on Pittsburgh.

This is the 154th all-time meeting between the two franchises. Carolina holds a 67-68-11-7 overall record against Pittsburgh, including a 30-36-6-4 road record and a 40-38-4-7 record since relocation.

This is the Hurricanes’ 10th back-to-back set of the season. The Hurricanes are 5-3-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this year.

This is the third and final meeting between the Hurricanes and Penguins this season. Carolina won 4-3 in Pittsburgh on Feb. 20, and 3-2 in overtime in Raleigh on March 4, and will go for the sweep today.

Watch for Jordan Staal today: The former Penguin has three goals against Pittsburgh this season.

We don’t have a starting goalie for this one yet, but it could very well be Antti Raanta. Raanta has been stellar in his last five starts, with a 4-0-1 record, 11 goals against, .933 save percentage and a shutout of the Colorado Avalanche. That stretch includes both of Carolina’s wins against Pittsburgh.

This will be a milestone game for Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen, as he’s playing his 300th NHL game. Kasperi, is, of course, the son of legendary Hurricanes forward Sami Kapanen.

Rod Brind’Amour said the Hurricanes’ lineup of skaters from yesterday will not change. Here’s how Carolina lined up for that game. He did not name a starting goaltender, but it could be Antti Raanta with Frederik Andersen making his return yesterday.

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svecnhnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Jordan Martinook

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin-Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce

Ian Cole-Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries: Seth Jarvis (hip), Brendan Smith, Tony DeAngelo

Here’s how Pittsburgh lined up in practice yesterday and projects to line up today. The Pens will start Tristan Jarry in net.

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen - Evgeni Malkin - Evan Rodrigues

Kasperi Kapanen - Jeff Carter - Radim Zohorna

Brian Boyle - Teddy Blueger - Zach Aston-Reese

Brian Dumoulin-Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson-John Marino

Mark Friedman-Mike Matheson / Chad Ruhwedel (one of these three will likely be a healthy scratch)

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith