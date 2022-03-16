 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 3/16/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Alex Ovechkin makes more history, the Canes hit the links, and Derek Stepan adjusts to a new role

By Cody Hagan
/ new
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • A few members of the Carolina Hurricanes recently took a trip down to Pinehurst for a day on the links:
  • Walt Ruff and Scott Burnside sit down to discuss the stretch run for the Canes. [Hurricanes]
  • Burnside also brings us this deep dive in to Derek Stepan’s transition to a new role with Carolina. [Hurricanes]
  • Ranking the goalie tandems of all 32 NHL teams with a familiar name surging to the top. [Daily Faceoff]
  • A new junior hockey league is coming to the West Coast. [THN]
  • The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks as trade season kicks in to gear. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games for his hit on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. [Yahoo]
  • Alex Ovechkin now sits alone at third on the all-time goal scoring list after he passed Jaromir Jagr. [ESPN]

Loading comments...