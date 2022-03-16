Storm Advisory 3/16/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Wolves pick up points in three straight but lose Drury to injury
- Stepan learning, thriving in new role with Canes
Reading Assignments
- A few members of the Carolina Hurricanes recently took a trip down to Pinehurst for a day on the links:
Never a bad day to play Pinehurst ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/AnbwqdXaaC— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 15, 2022
- Walt Ruff and Scott Burnside sit down to discuss the stretch run for the Canes. [Hurricanes]
- Burnside also brings us this deep dive in to Derek Stepan’s transition to a new role with Carolina. [Hurricanes]
- Ranking the goalie tandems of all 32 NHL teams with a familiar name surging to the top. [Daily Faceoff]
- A new junior hockey league is coming to the West Coast. [THN]
- The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks as trade season kicks in to gear. [Mile High Hockey]
- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games for his hit on Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. [Yahoo]
- Alex Ovechkin now sits alone at third on the all-time goal scoring list after he passed Jaromir Jagr. [ESPN]
