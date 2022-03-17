Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (41-13-5) at Toronto Maple Leafs (38-17-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 60

Thursday, March 17, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON Watch: Bally Sports Carolinas

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

It’s gameday again for the Carolina Hurricanes, who are in Toronto for a heavyweight battle with the Maple Leafs Thursday night.

The Canes had some good news Wednesday, as both Brendan Smith and Tony DeAngelo practiced with the team. Both have been out since mid February, but Smith said he has been medically cleared to return and Rod Brind’Amour said DeAngelo is a possibility to return for Thursday night’s game against Toronto.

On the other side of the ice, Toronto will be missing its top playmaker in Auston Matthews, who is suspended for the contest. There’s still plenty of talent to go around on that Toronto roster, but missing Matthews will be a tall task for the Leafs.

Another interesting storyline for Thursday will be the return of Frederik Andersen to Toronto with fans in the building. Andersen spent the last five seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Maple Leafs Category Hurricanes Maple Leafs Record 41-13-5 38-17-5 Goals/Game 3.34 3.68 Goals Against/Game 2.36 3.00 Shots/Game 33.66 34.70 Face Off Win % 53.3% 55.9% Power Play % (Rank) 24.9% (4th) 29.6% (1st) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.4% (1st) 84.5% (5th) ES Corsi For % 55.02% 53.95% ES PDO 101.16 99.91 PIM/Game 09:04 07:25

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jack Campbell Category Frederik Andersen Jack Campbell Record 30-8-2 24-9-4 Save % .929 .914 GAA 2.06 2.65

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Petr Mrazek Category Antti Raanta Petr Mrazek Record 10-4-2 10-6-0 Save % .917 .884 GAA 2.29 3.48

Game Notes