Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups and Game Discussion

Fresh from a three-day break following Sunday’s loss in Pittsburgh, the Hurricanes are back at it north of the border tonight, as they’ll visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.
It’s possible the Hurricanes could get a major reinforcement back on the blue line tonight, as Tony DeAngelo will be a game-time decision. It’s also possible Brendan Smith could be back.
Up front, Seth Jarvis remains out with a hip injury, and the Hurricanes will reunited the SAT line. Frederik Andersen will make his third start of the season against his former team in net.
Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Game time decision: Tony DeAngelo
The Maple Leafs will once again be without No. 1 center and leading goal scorer Auston Matthews, who is serving the second game of a two-game suspension for cross checking in the Heritage Classic.
Toronto will give rookie goalie Erik Kallgren his second NHL start after he notched a shutout against Dallas Tuesday. Here’s how Toronto projects to line up:
Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
William Nylander - Alex Kerfoot - Ondrej Kase
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall
Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Reilly - Ilya Lyubushkin
T.J. Brodie - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Erik Kallgren
Petr Mrazek
