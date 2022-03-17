Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (41-13-5) at Toronto Maple Leafs (38-17-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 60

Thursday, March 17, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON Watch: Bally Sports Carolinas

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Fresh from a three-day break following Sunday’s loss in Pittsburgh, the Hurricanes are back at it north of the border tonight, as they’ll visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It’s possible the Hurricanes could get a major reinforcement back on the blue line tonight, as Tony DeAngelo will be a game-time decision. It’s also possible Brendan Smith could be back.

Up front, Seth Jarvis remains out with a hip injury, and the Hurricanes will reunited the SAT line. Frederik Andersen will make his third start of the season against his former team in net.

Here’s how the Hurricanes project to line up:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Game time decision: Tony DeAngelo

The Maple Leafs will once again be without No. 1 center and leading goal scorer Auston Matthews, who is serving the second game of a two-game suspension for cross checking in the Heritage Classic.

Toronto will give rookie goalie Erik Kallgren his second NHL start after he notched a shutout against Dallas Tuesday. Here’s how Toronto projects to line up:

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

William Nylander - Alex Kerfoot - Ondrej Kase

Ilya Mikheyev - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall

Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Reilly - Ilya Lyubushkin

T.J. Brodie - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Erik Kallgren

Petr Mrazek