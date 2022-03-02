Storm Advisory 3/2/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundups

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Canes squander Raanta gem, fall in OT to Wings
- Quick Whistles: Andersen Strengthens Vezina Contender Status, Hurricanes Top Forwards, and Bear’s Importance
Reading Assignments
- If you feel like Teuvo Teravainen and Sebstian Aho team up to score a lot of goals you’d be correct:
The Finnish Connection pic.twitter.com/7T0F0EYXqd— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 2, 2022
- The Hurricanes have teamed up with local HBCU’s to create a Black Community Engagement program. [Hurricanes]
- The NHL condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ‘urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible’. [ESPN]
- International Ice Hockey Federation bans Russia, Belarus from its competitions ‘until further notice’. [ESPN]
- Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky supports stringent hockey sanctions against Russia. [Yahoo]
- The Chicago Blackhawks have hired their interim general manager Kyle Davidson to be team’s permanent GM meaning Eric Tulsky will remain in Carolina for now. [ESPN]
- NHL’s new in-game faceoff probability combines data, technology to enhance viewer experience. [ESPN]
- A great read about Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase that’s perfectly titled “A path through hell and back, one hockey hit at a time”. [The Athletic $]
