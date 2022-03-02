 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 3/2/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundups

The Finnish Connection makes history, the hockey world takes a stand against Russia, and the Blackhawks hire a new General Manager

By Cody Hagan
Carolina Hurricanes v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • If you feel like Teuvo Teravainen and Sebstian Aho team up to score a lot of goals you’d be correct:
  • The Hurricanes have teamed up with local HBCU’s to create a Black Community Engagement program. [Hurricanes]
  • The NHL condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ‘urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible’. [ESPN]
  • International Ice Hockey Federation bans Russia, Belarus from its competitions ‘until further notice’. [ESPN]
  • Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky supports stringent hockey sanctions against Russia. [Yahoo]
  • The Chicago Blackhawks have hired their interim general manager Kyle Davidson to be team’s permanent GM meaning Eric Tulsky will remain in Carolina for now. [ESPN]
  • NHL’s new in-game faceoff probability combines data, technology to enhance viewer experience. [ESPN]
  • A great read about Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase that’s perfectly titled “A path through hell and back, one hockey hit at a time”. [The Athletic $]

