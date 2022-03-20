Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game Preview

It’s that time of year again, where whatever you write about a hockey team could be wildly out of date by the time things get published. With the trade deadline just around the corner, and both the Hurricanes and Rangers in the position to make convincing playoff runs, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility that rosters could change literally overnight.
The Hurricanes have already been tinkering with lines, and will need to tinker a bit more while Nino Niederreiter will sit for one game for a slash doled out in Friday night’s loss to the Capitals. Niederreiter has struggled on the ice somewhat lately, recording no points over his last five games and just three points in his last ten.
The Rangers are coming off of a hard-fought win over the Tampa Bay Lighting, turning in a 2-1 comeback win that wasn’t cemented until the final 16 seconds of the game, when Mika Zibanejad put in his 25th goal of the season on a late power play. The game had a little bit of everything — physicality, fights, questions about what goalie interference means.
The Rangers swept their season series against the Lightning and are looking to continue their climb up the standings. They continue to pull away from the Capitals, currently holding the number four spot in the Metropolitan Division. They’re five points back from the Hurricanes, although the home team has one game in hand.
These teams have met only once previously this season, with the Hurricanes turning in a 6-3 win back in January. For the second time this season, let’s see how the teams compare before puck drop:
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Rangers
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Rangers
|Record
|41-14-6
|38-18-5
|Goals/Game
|3.31
|2.97
|Goals Against/Game
|2.38
|2.57
|Shots/Game
|33.48
|28.82
|Face Off Win %
|53.3%
|47.6%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|24.2% (7th)
|26.9% (2nd)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|89.1% (1st)
|82.2% (9th)
|ES Corsi For %
|54.89%
|45.54%
|ES PDO
|101.08
|101.14
|PIM/Game
|08:58
|08:37
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Igor Shesterkin
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Igor Shesterkin
|Record
|30-9-2
|29-8-3
|Save %
|.928
|.938
|GAA
|2.08
|2.07
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Record
|10-4-3
|8-9-2
|Save %
|.918
|.892
|GAA
|2.32
|3.14
Game Notes
- With Igor Shesterkin getting the start last night over the Lightning, it’s likely that Alexandar Georgiev will start tonight. Georgiev is 1-2-0 in his career against the Hurricanes, with a 5.39 GAA and 0.864 save percentage.
- Vincent Trocheck is currently the holder of a four-game point streak thanks to his goal against the Capitals.
- Trocheck and Andrei Svechnikov have feasted against the Rangers over their careers: Trocheck has 12 points in 15 career games, and Svechnikov has eight points in nine games.
- Are the Hurricanes really just Rangers South? Inquiring minds want to know. Tony DeAngelo, Antti Raanta, Derek Stepan, Jesper Fast, Brady Skjei, and Brendan Smith have all suited up for the Rangers previously.
- The Hurricanes have registered a point in each of their last 14 home games. The franchise record is a 15 game point streak in 2005-06.
- Frank Vatrano, acquired by the Rangers from the Florida Panthers, made his New York debut yesterday. He recorded no points and logged 16:21 of ice time. He did put up a team high five shots on goal.
