Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-6) vs. New York Rangers (38-18-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 62 Sunday, March 19, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter

It’s that time of year again, where whatever you write about a hockey team could be wildly out of date by the time things get published. With the trade deadline just around the corner, and both the Hurricanes and Rangers in the position to make convincing playoff runs, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility that rosters could change literally overnight.

The Hurricanes have already been tinkering with lines, and will need to tinker a bit more while Nino Niederreiter will sit for one game for a slash doled out in Friday night’s loss to the Capitals. Niederreiter has struggled on the ice somewhat lately, recording no points over his last five games and just three points in his last ten.

The Rangers are coming off of a hard-fought win over the Tampa Bay Lighting, turning in a 2-1 comeback win that wasn’t cemented until the final 16 seconds of the game, when Mika Zibanejad put in his 25th goal of the season on a late power play. The game had a little bit of everything — physicality, fights, questions about what goalie interference means.

The Rangers swept their season series against the Lightning and are looking to continue their climb up the standings. They continue to pull away from the Capitals, currently holding the number four spot in the Metropolitan Division. They’re five points back from the Hurricanes, although the home team has one game in hand.

These teams have met only once previously this season, with the Hurricanes turning in a 6-3 win back in January. For the second time this season, let’s see how the teams compare before puck drop:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Rangers Category Hurricanes Rangers Record 41-14-6 38-18-5 Goals/Game 3.31 2.97 Goals Against/Game 2.38 2.57 Shots/Game 33.48 28.82 Face Off Win % 53.3% 47.6% Power Play % (Rank) 24.2% (7th) 26.9% (2nd) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.1% (1st) 82.2% (9th) ES Corsi For % 54.89% 45.54% ES PDO 101.08 101.14 PIM/Game 08:58 08:37

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Igor Shesterkin Category Frederik Andersen Igor Shesterkin Record 30-9-2 29-8-3 Save % .928 .938 GAA 2.08 2.07

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Alexandar Georgiev Category Antti Raanta Alexandar Georgiev Record 10-4-3 8-9-2 Save % .918 .892 GAA 2.32 3.14

Game Notes