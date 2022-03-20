Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-6) vs. New York Rangers (38-18-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 62 Sunday, March 20, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to get back into the win column Sunday evening in PNC Arena, with the Rangers coming to town fresh off a 2-1 win in Tampa Bay Saturday night.

The Canes will be without Nino Niederreiter, who will be serving a one-game suspension for a slash at the Washington Capitals’ bench Friday night.

Some good news for the Hurricanes is it looks like Tony DeAngelo will make his return from injury Sunday against his former team. With Jordan Martinook injured and Niederreiter suspended, DeAngelo’s return means the Canes will go 11/7 against New York.

Another fortunate break for the Canes will come in New York’s net, as Vezina frontrunner Igor Shesterkin played Saturday night. That means Carolina will face Alexander Georgiev, a significant step down from Shesterkin.

Here’s how the two teams will line up:

Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Tony DeAngelo

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries, Scratches and Suspensions: Nino Niederreiter (suspended), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Frank Vatrano

Barclay Goodrow - Filip Chytil - Dryden Hunt

Greg McKegg - Jonny Brodzinksi - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Patrik Nemeth - Braden Schneider

Alexander Georgiev

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries and Scratches: Libor Hajek (healthy), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Kaapo Kakko (upper body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)