Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to get back into the win column Sunday evening in PNC Arena, with the Rangers coming to town fresh off a 2-1 win in Tampa Bay Saturday night.
The Canes will be without Nino Niederreiter, who will be serving a one-game suspension for a slash at the Washington Capitals’ bench Friday night.
Some good news for the Hurricanes is it looks like Tony DeAngelo will make his return from injury Sunday against his former team. With Jordan Martinook injured and Niederreiter suspended, DeAngelo’s return means the Canes will go 11/7 against New York.
Another fortunate break for the Canes will come in New York’s net, as Vezina frontrunner Igor Shesterkin played Saturday night. That means Carolina will face Alexander Georgiev, a significant step down from Shesterkin.
Here’s how the two teams will line up:
Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Tony DeAngelo
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries, Scratches and Suspensions: Nino Niederreiter (suspended), Jordan Martinook (lower body)
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Frank Vatrano
Barclay Goodrow - Filip Chytil - Dryden Hunt
Greg McKegg - Jonny Brodzinksi - Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Patrik Nemeth - Braden Schneider
Alexander Georgiev
Igor Shesterkin
Injuries and Scratches: Libor Hajek (healthy), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Kaapo Kakko (upper body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)
