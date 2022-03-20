 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Nino Niederreiter-less Carolina Hurricanes host the Rangers Sunday evening, looking to tie a franchise record for home point streak.

By Alec_Sawyer
/ new
NHL: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-6) vs. New York Rangers (38-18-5)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 62

Sunday, March 20, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter

The Hurricanes will look to get back into the win column Sunday evening in PNC Arena, with the Rangers coming to town fresh off a 2-1 win in Tampa Bay Saturday night.

The Canes will be without Nino Niederreiter, who will be serving a one-game suspension for a slash at the Washington Capitals’ bench Friday night.

Some good news for the Hurricanes is it looks like Tony DeAngelo will make his return from injury Sunday against his former team. With Jordan Martinook injured and Niederreiter suspended, DeAngelo’s return means the Canes will go 11/7 against New York.

Another fortunate break for the Canes will come in New York’s net, as Vezina frontrunner Igor Shesterkin played Saturday night. That means Carolina will face Alexander Georgiev, a significant step down from Shesterkin.

Here’s how the two teams will line up:

Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Steven Lorentz - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Tony DeAngelo

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Injuries, Scratches and Suspensions: Nino Niederreiter (suspended), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Frank Vatrano
Barclay Goodrow - Filip Chytil - Dryden Hunt
Greg McKegg - Jonny Brodzinksi - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Patrik Nemeth - Braden Schneider

Alexander Georgiev
Igor Shesterkin

Injuries and Scratches: Libor Hajek (healthy), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Kaapo Kakko (upper body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

