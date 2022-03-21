2022 Trade Deadline Tracker

It’s deadline day in the NHL.

The league-wide trade deadline is 3 p.m. this afternoon, as the next five hours will be the last chance this year for the contenders to make changes to their teams.

And so far, there’s been some action over the past few days, with Toronto, Florida and others adding significantly. As for the Canes, it’s been all quiet on the western front, though there’s still plenty of time for some deals to come down the wire. Don’t expect a huge reactionary splash from Carolina, though.

We’ll compile a list here of all the front-office action, and please feel free to use this as your big trade deadline discussion boards.

We’ll try to keep up with this pretty actively throughout the day. Anything tagged with [OFFICIAL] will be trades that teams themselves have announced. If it’s not tagged, we’ll link the tweet from the news breakers and change things as they become official.

The NHL also has an official trade tracker going, so feel free to check that out as well.

As for Canes specific coverage, we’ll have some content later today about any action, or inaction, from Don Waddell and crew.

So, here’s everything that happened in the past week, with more to be added as the day chugs along.

March 14

[OFFICIAL] Colorado acquired defenseman Josh Manson from Anaheim in exchange for prospect Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick.

March 15

[OFFICIAL] Minnesota acquired forward Tyson Jost from Colorado in exchange for forward Nico Sturm.

March 16

[OFFICIAL] The New York Rangers received forward Frank Vatrano from Florida in exchange for either the Rangers’ fourth-round pick in 2022 or Winnipeg’s fourth-round pick in 2022, which is owned by the Rangers.

[OFFICIAL] Florida acquired defenseman Ben Chiarot from Montreal in exchange for prospect Ty Smilanic, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

[OFFICIAL] Calgary received forward Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

March 18

[OFFICIAL] Tampa Bay received forward Brandon Hagel, a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick from Chicago. The Blackhawks received forward Boris Katchouk, forward Taylor Raddysh and two conditional first-round picks.

March 19

[OFFICIAL] Minnesota acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

[OFFICIAL] Boston acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm from Anaheim, while the Ducks received defenseman John Moore, defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and three draft picks.

[OFFICIAL] Florida received veteran forward Claude Giroux from Philadelphia, along with forwards Connor Bunnaman and German Rubstov. Philadelphia also received a 2024 fifth-round pick. In exchange, the Flyers accrued forward Owen Tippett, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

March 20

[OFFICIAL] The Panthers acquired defenseman Robert Hagg from Buffalo in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

[OFFICIAL] Vancouver dealt defenseman Travis Harmonic to Ottawa for a 2022 third-round pick.

[OFFICIAL] Los Angeles received defenseman Troy Stecher from Detroit in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

[OFFICIAL] Vancouver received defenseman Travis Dermott from Toronto in exchange for a third-rounder in 2022.

[OFFICIAL] Toronto acquired defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell from Seattle in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

[OFFICIAL] Tampa Bay received forward Nick Paul from Ottawa for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

[OFFICIAL]: Nashville acquired defenseman Jeremy Lauzon from Seattle for a second-round pick in 2022.

[OFFICIAL]: Winnipeg received forward Mason Appleton from Seattle in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

[OFFICIAL]: Arizona sent goaltender Scott Wedgewood to Dallas for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2023.

March 21