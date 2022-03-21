 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 3/21/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Trades aplenty as we head into the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, but the Carolina Hurricanes have stayed silent.

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes Lose Fourth-Straight, Shut Out by New York Rangers.

Reading Assignments:

  • The Dallas Stars acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Arizona Coyotes. The Yotes needed a replacement for Anton Khudobin who will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. [TSN]
  • The Boston Bruins extended newly acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm to an eight-year, $52 million extension. [ESPN]
  • The Minnesota Wild are interested in trading for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury but are uninterested in trading a first-round draft pick for a rental. [$The Athletic]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs placed former Carolina Hurricanes Goaltender, Petr Mrazek on waivers. [Sportsnet]
  • Travis Harmonic sent to the Ottawa Senators from the Vancouver Canucks. [NHL]

