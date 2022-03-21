Storm Advisory 3/21/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
Carolina Hurricanes Lose Fourth-Straight, Shut Out by New York Rangers.
Reading Assignments:
- Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwood from the Seattle Kraken. [NHL]
Hearing that the Nashville Predators have acquired Jeremy Lauzon from the Seattle Kraken@TSNHockey @TheAthletic— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022
- Tampa Bay Lightning send Mathieu Joseph to the Ottawa Senators for a pick and Nick Paul. [Tampa Bay Times]
Braden Holtby welcomed back to DC with tribute video, ovation, and chant ❤️ https://t.co/lJ7UBHtnSL— RMNB (@rmnb) March 20, 2022
- The Dallas Stars acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Arizona Coyotes. The Yotes needed a replacement for Anton Khudobin who will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. [TSN]
In exchange for a 6TH RD pick this year (Calgary's 6TH RD pick previously acquired) https://t.co/LyPtpfFXcy— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 20, 2022
- The Boston Bruins extended newly acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm to an eight-year, $52 million extension. [ESPN]
- The Minnesota Wild are interested in trading for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury but are uninterested in trading a first-round draft pick for a rental. [$The Athletic]
The Toronto Maple Leafs placed goalie Petr Mrazek on waivers and signed Finnish goalie Harri Sateri on Sunday. Sateri, 32, needs to clear waivers before he can join the Leafs for the remainder of the season: https://t.co/S3bwBOKPfR#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/H8MjODB0fw— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 20, 2022
- The Toronto Maple Leafs placed former Carolina Hurricanes Goaltender, Petr Mrazek on waivers. [Sportsnet]
- Travis Harmonic sent to the Ottawa Senators from the Vancouver Canucks. [NHL]
