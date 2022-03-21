 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hurricanes to acquire forward Max Domi from Columbus Blue Jackets

The 27-year old forward has supposedly been acquired by the Canes in exchange for 2021 third-round pick Aidan Hreschuk.

By Ryan Henkel
Los Angeles Kings v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

According to general manager Don Waddell, the Carolina Hurricanes made one deal at the trade deadline and that was to acquire upcoming UFA, forward Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

While the traded isn’t official, as it has not gone through the central registry yet, the move should become official relatively soon. We will keep the article updated when more information becomes available.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Blue Jackets will be retaining some of Domi’s $5.3 million salary on the deal. In addition, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN reported that the Florida Panthers were going to be involved as well to retain more salary.

In return, it has been reported by Elliotte Friedman that so far Carolina sent 2021 third-round pick, defenseman Aidan Hreschuk to Columbus.

Domi has nine goals and 32 points in 53 games this season, and has been known for being an aggressive and feisty player who takes a lot of penalties.

Domi is three years removed from his top season, 2018-19, where he set a career high in goals (28) and points (72) playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

He’s struggled to live up to those totals since, being traded to Columbus in 2019-20 for Josh Anderson, but the Hurricanes hope that he can compliment the top-nine.

