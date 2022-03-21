Hurricanes to acquire forward Max Domi from Columbus Blue Jackets

According to general manager Don Waddell, the Carolina Hurricanes made one deal at the trade deadline and that was to acquire upcoming UFA, forward Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

While the traded isn’t official, as it has not gone through the central registry yet, the move should become official relatively soon. We will keep the article updated when more information becomes available.

#Canes President & GM Don Waddell opens his media availability by saying that the trade call is not yet complete, but there is a deal in place for the team to acquire Max Domi from Columbus.



Cites him as a compliment to the forward group, specifically the top nine. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 21, 2022

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, the Blue Jackets will be retaining some of Domi’s $5.3 million salary on the deal. In addition, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN reported that the Florida Panthers were going to be involved as well to retain more salary.

#CBJ are retaining a portion of Max Domi’s salary for the rest of this season (he’s UFA in the summer) to help facilitate the trade to #LetsGoCanes — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 21, 2022

Florida involved as the third broker team between Carolina and Columbus to make the Max Domi money work under the cap. There's a few unsigned players involved. Complicated transaction. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

In return, it has been reported by Elliotte Friedman that so far Carolina sent 2021 third-round pick, defenseman Aidan Hreschuk to Columbus.

for Aiden Hreschuk, taken 94th last draft — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 21, 2022

Domi has nine goals and 32 points in 53 games this season, and has been known for being an aggressive and feisty player who takes a lot of penalties.

Domi is three years removed from his top season, 2018-19, where he set a career high in goals (28) and points (72) playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

He’s struggled to live up to those totals since, being traded to Columbus in 2019-20 for Josh Anderson, but the Hurricanes hope that he can compliment the top-nine.