Canes officially ink Kotkaniemi to extension

What was originally reported a few weeks ago has become official following the closing of the NHL’s trade deadline, as Jesperi Kotkaniemi has inked a contract extension that will keep him in Raleigh through 2029-30.

Kotkaniemi, who has 23 points this season in his first year with the Canes, will earn $4.82 million AAV during his new eight-year extension.

