Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

The Hurricanes will enter the post-trade deadline world looking to get back to their winning ways and start putting the puck in the net again, as the team is 0-3-1 in its last four, with just seven goals for in that span.
The Hurricanes made one move to improve their NHL roster Monday, acquiring forward Max Domi in a three-way trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers, though it remains to be seen if he’ll play tonight.
Meanwhile, Tampa acquired forwards Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel in separate trades, and claimed former Hurricane Riley Nash on waivers Monday.
Here’s a look at how these teams match up:
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Lightning
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Lightning
|Record
|41-15-6
|39-16-6
|Goals/Game
|3.26
|3.33
|Goals Against/Game
|2.37
|2.79
|Shots/Game
|33.65
|30.20
|Face Off Win %
|53.4%
|49.8%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|23.8% (9th)
|20.4% (15th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|89.2% (1st)
|80.7% (12th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.21%
|51.12%
|ES PDO
|100.92
|101.69
|PIM/Game
|08:54
|10:44
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Brian Elliott
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Brian Elliott
|Record
|30-10-2
|6-3-2
|Save %
|.928
|.912
|GAA
|2.06
|2.51
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Record
|10-4-3
|32-12-4
|Save %
|.918
|.919
|GAA
|2.32
|2.36
Game notes:
- This is the second meeting between the former Southeast and Central Division foes this season; Carolina picked up an overtime win in Tampa Bay in December. The teams will conclude their series in Tampa one week from today.
- This is the 137th all-time meeting between the Hurricanes and Lightning. The Hurricanes are 59-56-10-11 overall against the Bolts, and 36-23-7-3 at home.
- Max Domi’s first goal as a Hurricane will also be a career milestone: His 100th goal in the NHL.
- Martin Necas has five goals and 10 points in 12 career games against the Bolts.
- This will be Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s first game since signing an eight-year, $4.5 million extension. Perhaps he’ll celebrate with a goal?
- If this game sees Andrei Vasilevskiy (first) and Frederik Andersen (tied for third) between the pipes, it’ll be a matchup of two of the top three goalies in the league in wins this year.
Loading comments...