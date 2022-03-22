Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (41-15-6) vs. New York Rangers (39-16-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 63 Tuesday March 22, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Raw Charge Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will enter the post-trade deadline world looking to get back to their winning ways and start putting the puck in the net again, as the team is 0-3-1 in its last four, with just seven goals for in that span.

The Hurricanes made one move to improve their NHL roster Monday, acquiring forward Max Domi in a three-way trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers, though it remains to be seen if he’ll play tonight.

Meanwhile, Tampa acquired forwards Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel in separate trades, and claimed former Hurricane Riley Nash on waivers Monday.

Here’s a look at how these teams match up:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Lightning Category Hurricanes Lightning Record 41-15-6 39-16-6 Goals/Game 3.26 3.33 Goals Against/Game 2.37 2.79 Shots/Game 33.65 30.20 Face Off Win % 53.4% 49.8% Power Play % (Rank) 23.8% (9th) 20.4% (15th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.2% (1st) 80.7% (12th) ES Corsi For % 55.21% 51.12% ES PDO 100.92 101.69 PIM/Game 08:54 10:44

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Brian Elliott Category Frederik Andersen Brian Elliott Record 30-10-2 6-3-2 Save % .928 .912 GAA 2.06 2.51

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Andrei Vasilevskiy Category Antti Raanta Andrei Vasilevskiy Record 10-4-3 32-12-4 Save % .918 .919 GAA 2.32 2.36

Game notes: