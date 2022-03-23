 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 3/23/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes welcome Max Domi, Petr Mrazek goes on waivers, and breaking down the NHL trade deadline

By Cody Hagan
Tampa Bay Lightning v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Things got chippy at the end of last night’s game between the Hurricanes and Lightning so naturally Canes Twitter had to have some fun with the situation:
  • Max Domi reacted to his trade and announced his new number:
  • Speaking of Domi, a familiar face had a few words for Canes fans about Domi:
  • Tripp Tracy caught up with Max Domi last night during the game and #13 gets adjusted to his new team:
  • Mike, Shane, and Scott Burnside break down the trade deadline on this episode of Canes Cast. [Hurricanes]
  • NHL insider: Kraken’s Ron Francis now must finish repair job that began with trades. [Seattle Times]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs expect goaltender Petr Mrazek to be humbled after being waived by the team. [Leafs Nation]
  • On the topic of decisions by the Maple Leafs, they recently announced plans to wear a jersey designed by Justin Beiber. [ESPN]
  • NHL trade deadline winners and losers: Wild go all-in on Marc-Andre Fleury. [Sportsnet]
  • NHL reviewing Vegas Golden Knights-Anaheim Ducks deal due to Evgenii Dadonov’s no-trade clause. [ESPN]
  • Carter Sandlak, a former Hurricanes prospect turned referee, made his NHL debut last night. [STR]

