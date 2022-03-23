Storm Advisory 3/23/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Canes strike down Lightning in chippy affair
- Quick Whistles: Eight Years for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nino Niederreiter, and the Numbers Behind the Hurricanes’ Losing Streak
- Breaking down the Max Domi trade
Reading Assignments
- Things got chippy at the end of last night’s game between the Hurricanes and Lightning so naturally Canes Twitter had to have some fun with the situation:
Our hospitality is so good the Lightning didn't even wanna leave after they lost ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/FLP7mfuiOr— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 23, 2022
You don't have to go home but you can't stay here pic.twitter.com/WTAws3COzQ— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 23, 2022
- Max Domi reacted to his trade and announced his new number:
Pumped. LFG! #LetsCoCanes pic.twitter.com/7cCW9WAhbc— Max Domi (@maxdomi) March 22, 2022
- Speaking of Domi, a familiar face had a few words for Canes fans about Domi:
@Canes fans!!!! Take care of @maxdomi— Nathan Gerbe (@NathanGerbe14) March 22, 2022
You will love him
- Tripp Tracy caught up with Max Domi last night during the game and #13 gets adjusted to his new team:
"I'm super excited. In my opinion, coming to the best team in the league right now."— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) March 23, 2022
Max Domi with @TrippTracy on being a Hurricane.@Canes | #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/ep0UyzDLCF
- Mike, Shane, and Scott Burnside break down the trade deadline on this episode of Canes Cast. [Hurricanes]
- NHL insider: Kraken’s Ron Francis now must finish repair job that began with trades. [Seattle Times]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs expect goaltender Petr Mrazek to be humbled after being waived by the team. [Leafs Nation]
- On the topic of decisions by the Maple Leafs, they recently announced plans to wear a jersey designed by Justin Beiber. [ESPN]
- NHL trade deadline winners and losers: Wild go all-in on Marc-Andre Fleury. [Sportsnet]
- NHL reviewing Vegas Golden Knights-Anaheim Ducks deal due to Evgenii Dadonov’s no-trade clause. [ESPN]
- Carter Sandlak, a former Hurricanes prospect turned referee, made his NHL debut last night. [STR]
