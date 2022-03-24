Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (42-15-6) vs. Dallas Stars (35-24-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 64

Thursday March 24, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Fresh of a much-needed 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Carolina Hurricanes will be back at home Thursday night as Dallas rolls into town.

The big story for the Canes will be the team debut of Max Domi, who was acquired in the final minutes before the trade deadline to bolster the Carolina attack. Domi, who has 32 points this season, will slot in for the Canes for the first time after skating with the team for the first time Wednesday.

Who will make way for Domi? With the performance that Seth Jarvis had against the Lightning, it’s hard to see him being the odd man out. Derek Stepan seems the most likely candidate, with Steven Lorentz a possibility as well.

The Stars are currently fifth in the Central but have a one-point lead, with four games in hand, over the Golden Knights for the Western Conference’s second wildcard spot. Dallas is coming off two straight wins and will be looking to career that momentum into PNC Arena.

The game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN, with streaming available (with cable login) on the WatchESPN app.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Stars Category Hurricanes Stars Record 42-15-6 35-24-3 Goals/Game 3.25 2.92 Goals Against/Game 2.37 2.95 Shots/Game 33.76 30.71 Face Off Win % 53.1% 54.7% Power Play % (Rank) 24.3% (7th) 23.4% (12th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.3% (1st) 78.6% (19th) ES Corsi For % 55.23% 48.80% ES PDO 100.87 99.94 PIM/Game 08:53 07:15

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Braden Holtby Category Frederik Andersen Braden Holtby Record 31-10-2 10-10-1 Save % .928 .913 GAA 2.06 2.78

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Scott Wedgewood Category Antti Raanta Scott Wedgewood Record 10-4-3 10-14-3 Save % .918 .909 GAA 2.32 3.16

