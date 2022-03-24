Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview

Fresh of a much-needed 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Carolina Hurricanes will be back at home Thursday night as Dallas rolls into town.
The big story for the Canes will be the team debut of Max Domi, who was acquired in the final minutes before the trade deadline to bolster the Carolina attack. Domi, who has 32 points this season, will slot in for the Canes for the first time after skating with the team for the first time Wednesday.
Who will make way for Domi? With the performance that Seth Jarvis had against the Lightning, it’s hard to see him being the odd man out. Derek Stepan seems the most likely candidate, with Steven Lorentz a possibility as well.
The Stars are currently fifth in the Central but have a one-point lead, with four games in hand, over the Golden Knights for the Western Conference’s second wildcard spot. Dallas is coming off two straight wins and will be looking to career that momentum into PNC Arena.
The game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN, with streaming available (with cable login) on the WatchESPN app.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Stars
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Stars
|Record
|42-15-6
|35-24-3
|Goals/Game
|3.25
|2.92
|Goals Against/Game
|2.37
|2.95
|Shots/Game
|33.76
|30.71
|Face Off Win %
|53.1%
|54.7%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|24.3% (7th)
|23.4% (12th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|89.3% (1st)
|78.6% (19th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.23%
|48.80%
|ES PDO
|100.87
|99.94
|PIM/Game
|08:53
|07:15
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Braden Holtby
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Braden Holtby
|Record
|31-10-2
|10-10-1
|Save %
|.928
|.913
|GAA
|2.06
|2.78
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Scott Wedgewood
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Scott Wedgewood
|Record
|10-4-3
|10-14-3
|Save %
|.918
|.909
|GAA
|2.32
|3.16
Game Notes
- Carolina is 36-46-6-4 all time against the Stars, with a 21-22-4-0 record at home. This season, the Canes are 0-1-0 against Dallas.
- The new guy is on milestone watch in his first game. Max Domi’s next goal, which will obviously be his first with the Canes, will be the 100th of his NHL career. That goal will also make Max and his dad Tie the 19th father/son duo in NHL history to both reach 100 goals. Pretty cool timing there.
- The captain is also on milestone watch, as Jordan Staal is two points away from 600 career points. The man who wears the ‘A’ every game, Jaccob Slavin, is two points away from 200.
- Speaking of Staal, he’s been a star killer during his career. He has 25 points in 27 career games against Dallas.
- Two members of Dallas’ coaching staff have ties to the Canes’ organization. John Stevens, an assistant coach, played 44 games with the Whalers from 1992-94. Dallas goaltending coach Jeff Reese played 37 games as a Whaler from 1993-95.
- Sebastian Aho’s next goal will tie him with his head coach, Rod Brind’Amour, for fourth all time in Canes history at 174.
- Jaccob Slavin is one assist away from 30 for the season. When he gets that, him and Tony DeAngelo will become the first pair of defensemen to both reach 30 assists in the same season since the team relocated.
