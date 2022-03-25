 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 3/25/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Ian Cole brings the smiles, the Evgenii Dadonov trade drama comes to an end, plus a Metro Division goaltender has season-ending surgery

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Ian Cole is bringing the smiles:
  • NHL cancels Evgenii Dadonov trade with Anaheim Ducks, sends RW back to Vegas Golden Knights. [ESPN]
  • Inside the Dadonov trade reversal and what we learned about no-trade lists. [The Athletic $]
  • Could Sean Monohan become a healthy scratch in Calgary? [Sportsnet]
  • Speaking of the Flames, they have filed a $125 million lawsuit against insurers over COVID-19 reimbusments. [ESPN]
  • After more LTIR shenanigan's this season, NHL GM’s have agreed to discuss extending the salary cap in to the postseason. [The Athletic $]
  • NHL Power Rankings: Team-in-a-tweet trade deadline reaction edition. [Sportsnet]
  • The NCAA’s men's hockey tournament leading to the Frozen Four has begun. [ESPN]
  • Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to have season-ending hip surgery. [ESPN]

