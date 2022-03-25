Storm Advisory 3/25/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Canes fall short despite heavily outshooting Stars
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Skjei, Niederreiter on shootout loss
- Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: Trade Deadline Grades
Reading Assignments
- Ian Cole is bringing the smiles:
How it started ➡️ how it's going@ICole28 met Lorelai before tonight's game and reminded her to always keep smiling ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QEJDhFtA88— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 24, 2022
- NHL cancels Evgenii Dadonov trade with Anaheim Ducks, sends RW back to Vegas Golden Knights. [ESPN]
- Inside the Dadonov trade reversal and what we learned about no-trade lists. [The Athletic $]
- Could Sean Monohan become a healthy scratch in Calgary? [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of the Flames, they have filed a $125 million lawsuit against insurers over COVID-19 reimbusments. [ESPN]
- After more LTIR shenanigan's this season, NHL GM’s have agreed to discuss extending the salary cap in to the postseason. [The Athletic $]
- NHL Power Rankings: Team-in-a-tweet trade deadline reaction edition. [Sportsnet]
- The NCAA’s men's hockey tournament leading to the Frozen Four has begun. [ESPN]
- Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to have season-ending hip surgery. [ESPN]
Loading comments...