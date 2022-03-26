Carolina Hurricanes @ St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (42-15-7) at St. Louis Blues (35-19-9) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 65

Saturday, March 26, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Enterprise Center — St. Louis, MO Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

One of the biggest question marks for the St. Louis Blues this season was Vladimir Tarasenko, who had made a trade request over the off-season. The star forward was unhappy with the way his injuries had been handled. The Blues went so far as to leave him unprotected in the expansion draft — and imagine that alternate universe where Seattle actually selected Tarasenko.

No trade ever materialized, however, and speculation that Tarasenko would sit out and force the Blues’ hand never amounted to anything. Instead, Tarasenko came to training camp ready to work and is putting together an outstanding season. Tarasenko is second on the team in points (55), and trails only Jordan Kyrou and David Perron in goals (21). Not bad for someone who hasn’t played anything even close to a full season of hockey since the 2018-19 season (76 games).

So if you fantasized about Tarasenko being offloaded to somewhere else — somewhere that maybe he wouldn’t be quite so dangerous with the puck, perhaps — well, those hopes seem pretty dashed. The Blues’ general manager said that Tarasenko seems happy with the current situation and that there are no current concerns.

So it is, then, that we meet the Blues, winners of just three of their last ten games. They’ve underperformed against bad teams, most recently turning in a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. They’ve also lost to the Blue Jackets, Senators, Devils, and Islanders in that span, and coach Craig Berube said that their poor record against bad teams is due to “arrogance”.

Ouch.

Needless to say, the Blues will be motivated to right the ship and what better team to do it against than one of the top teams in the league? Let’s see how the teams compare before puck drop:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Blues Category Hurricanes Blues Record 42-15-7 35-19-9 Goals/Game 3.25 3.52 Goals Against/Game 2.38 2.81 Shots/Game 33.97 30.65 Face Off Win % 53.2% 49.9% Power Play % (Rank) 24.6% (7th) 26.4% (3rd) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.5% (1st) 82.9% (7th) ES Corsi For % 55.56% 47.65% ES PDO 100.65 102.12 PIM/Game 09:06 08:21

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jordan Binnington Category Frederik Andersen Jordan Binnington Record 31-10-3 13-13-4 Save % .926 .901 GAA 2.07 3.14

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Ville Husso Category Antti Raanta Ville Husso Record 10-4-3 16-5-4 Save % .918 .925 GAA 2.32 2.33

