Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues: Lineups and Game Discussion

By Andrew Schnittker
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (42-15-7) at St. Louis Blues (35-19-9)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 65
Saturday, March 26, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET
Enterprise Center — St. Louis, MO

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: St. Louis Game Time

The Hurricanes will look to extend their point streak to three games in St. Louis tonight, following a 4-3 shootout loss to Dallas at home Thursday night. The team will also look to allow two players, Andrei Svechnikov and Brady Skjei, to celebrate their birthdays in fine fashion.

It looks like the lineup won’t change from Thursday night’s game, with the exception of Antti Raanta in net.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen

Injuries: Jordan Martinook

Scratches: Steven Lorentz, Brendan Smith

It looks like the Blues will shake up their forward lines a little bit for this one, putting Pavel Buchnevich with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko. The Canes will likely see Ville Husso in net.

Here’s how St. Louis projects to line up:

Brandon Saad - Ryan O’Reilly - David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Vladimir Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev - Braden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Nathan Walker - Logan Brown - Alexei Toropchenko

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Marco Scandella - Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola - Robert Bortuzzo

Ville Husso
Jordan Binnington

