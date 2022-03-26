Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their point streak to three games in St. Louis tonight, following a 4-3 shootout loss to Dallas at home Thursday night. The team will also look to allow two players, Andrei Svechnikov and Brady Skjei, to celebrate their birthdays in fine fashion.
It looks like the lineup won’t change from Thursday night’s game, with the exception of Antti Raanta in net.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Tony DeAngelo
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Injuries: Jordan Martinook
Scratches: Steven Lorentz, Brendan Smith
It looks like the Blues will shake up their forward lines a little bit for this one, putting Pavel Buchnevich with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko. The Canes will likely see Ville Husso in net.
Here’s how St. Louis projects to line up:
Brandon Saad - Ryan O’Reilly - David Perron
Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Vladimir Tarasenko
Ivan Barbashev - Braden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Nathan Walker - Logan Brown - Alexei Toropchenko
Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Marco Scandella - Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola - Robert Bortuzzo
Ville Husso
Jordan Binnington
Loading comments...