Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

The Carolina Hurricanes look to earn their first win against the Washington Capitals in the 2021-2022 season Monday. The Canes return to action after they earned a much-needed 7-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. This will mark the last time that the Canes and the Caps will play in the regular season.
After 13 straight games of scoring three or fewer goals, the Canes were able to break through scoring five goals on Ville Husso and adding two more empty-net goals. Rod Brind’Amour will hope that his team keeps up the secondary scoring that had dried up through all of March.
This matchup is an important one for both teams. The Canes and Caps are a very likely first-round matchup, and the Caps have been the Canes' Kryptonite this season. Granted the last time they met in the playoffs the Canes were also winless against the Caps through the regular season.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Capitals
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Capitals
|Record
|43-15-7
|37-20-10
|Goals/Game
|3.31
|3.27
|Goals Against/Game
|2.37
|2.82
|Shots/Game
|33.88
|31.33
|Face Off Win %
|53.2%
|47.1%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|25.0% (5th)
|19.9% (19th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|89.2% (1st)
|80.3% (14th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.41%
|50.23%
|ES PDO
|100.86
|101.25
|PIM/Game
|09:21
|07:33
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Vitek Vanecek
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Vitek Vanecek
|Record
|31-10-3
|17-9-5
|Save %
|.926
|.917
|GAA
|2.07
|2.45
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Ilya Samsonov
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Ilya Samsonov
|Record
|11-4-3
|19-9-4
|Save %
|.919
|.899
|GAA
|2.30
|2.95
Game Notes
- Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals at STL (3/26) for his fifth multi-goal game in 2021-22. He has now posted 17 multi-point games this season, tied with Sebastian Aho for the team lead. Saturday was also Svechnikov’s 22nd birthday, as he joined Ron Francis (3/1/83 vs. BUF) and Warren Foegele (4/1/21 at CHI) as the third player in franchise history to score two goals on his birthday.
- Seth Jarvis scored two goals at STL (3/26) for his second multi-goal game and third multi-point game in his last five contests (3/18 vs. WSH: 2g, 3/22vs. TBL: 2a). He has now earned seven points in his last seven games
- The Washington Capitals will be without former Carolina Hurricane, Trevor van Riemsdyk, who was placed on Injured Reserve last week.
- The Capitals are one of the hottest teams in March with a 9-2-1 record for 19 standings points. Only the Calgary Flames have had more points (20).
- Center Nicklas Backstrom was just honored for scoring 1,000 points. On Saturday there was quite a scene when he scored again on a giveaway night that honored him.
March 27, 2022
Storm Advisory
- Evgeni Malkin was a game-time decision but that didn’t stop him from scoring a hat-trick in an 11-goal performance for the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Sportsnet]
- The Frozen Four field is set for Boston. The national semifinals start on April 7th with the championship coming two days later on April 9th. [ESPN]
Guess who stopped by to give this kid a puck, a smile, and a photo.— CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) March 27, 2022
Brian Boyle, of course. pic.twitter.com/DcbRyVZS9B
- Canucks front office spotlights diversity with women as assistant GMs. [NHL]
- LTIR discussions dominate the latest NHL GM meetings. [Sportsnet]
- The New York Islanders’ lack of defensive depth has been a huge reason for their lack of success this season. [$TheAthletic]
