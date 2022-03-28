Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes (43-15-7) vs Washington Capitals (37-20-10) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 66 Monday, March 28th, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Washington, D.C. Watch: Bally Sports Carolinas Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Japers Rink Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Carolina Hurricanes look to earn their first win against the Washington Capitals in the 2021-2022 season Monday. The Canes return to action after they earned a much-needed 7-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. This will mark the last time that the Canes and the Caps will play in the regular season.

After 13 straight games of scoring three or fewer goals, the Canes were able to break through scoring five goals on Ville Husso and adding two more empty-net goals. Rod Brind’Amour will hope that his team keeps up the secondary scoring that had dried up through all of March.

This matchup is an important one for both teams. The Canes and Caps are a very likely first-round matchup, and the Caps have been the Canes' Kryptonite this season. Granted the last time they met in the playoffs the Canes were also winless against the Caps through the regular season.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Capitals Category Hurricanes Capitals Record 43-15-7 37-20-10 Goals/Game 3.31 3.27 Goals Against/Game 2.37 2.82 Shots/Game 33.88 31.33 Face Off Win % 53.2% 47.1% Power Play % (Rank) 25.0% (5th) 19.9% (19th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.2% (1st) 80.3% (14th) ES Corsi For % 55.41% 50.23% ES PDO 100.86 101.25 PIM/Game 09:21 07:33

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Vitek Vanecek Category Frederik Andersen Vitek Vanecek Record 31-10-3 17-9-5 Save % .926 .917 GAA 2.07 2.45

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Ilya Samsonov Category Antti Raanta Ilya Samsonov Record 11-4-3 19-9-4 Save % .919 .899 GAA 2.30 2.95

Game Notes

Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals at STL (3/26) for his fifth multi-goal game in 2021-22. He has now posted 17 multi-point games this season, tied with Sebastian Aho for the team lead. Saturday was also Svechnikov’s 22nd birthday, as he joined Ron Francis (3/1/83 vs. BUF) and Warren Foegele (4/1/21 at CHI) as the third player in franchise history to score two goals on his birthday.

Seth Jarvis scored two goals at STL (3/26) for his second multi-goal game and third multi-point game in his last five contests (3/18 vs. WSH: 2g, 3/22vs. TBL: 2a). He has now earned seven points in his last seven games

The Washington Capitals will be without former Carolina Hurricane, Trevor van Riemsdyk, who was placed on Injured Reserve last week.

The Capitals are one of the hottest teams in March with a 9-2-1 record for 19 standings points. Only the Calgary Flames have had more points (20).

Center Nicklas Backstrom was just honored for scoring 1,000 points. On Saturday there was quite a scene when he scored again on a giveaway night that honored him.

Storm Advisory

Evgeni Malkin was a game-time decision but that didn’t stop him from scoring a hat-trick in an 11-goal performance for the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Sportsnet]

The Frozen Four field is set for Boston. The national semifinals start on April 7th with the championship coming two days later on April 9th. [ESPN]

Guess who stopped by to give this kid a puck, a smile, and a photo.



Brian Boyle, of course. pic.twitter.com/DcbRyVZS9B — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) March 27, 2022