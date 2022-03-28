Canes add defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from Rangers

While the NHL traded deadline came and went a week ago, teams are still able to trade organizational pieces around.

The Canes did just that Monday, acquiring 24-year-old Finnish defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for 26-year-old forward Maxim Letunov. Reunanen won’t be eligible to play for the Hurricanes this season, but he’ll head to the Wolves and bolster that blue line.

Reunanen has played in 40 AHL games this season and has 17 points. He was an AHL All-Star a year ago, and he’s a former fourth-round draft pick. Letunov has 23 points in 60 games with Chicago this year and is a former second-round pick of the Blues.

Here is the full press release on the trade from the Hurricanes: