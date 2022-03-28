Canes add defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from Rangers

While the NHL traded deadline came and went a week ago, teams are still able to trade organizational pieces around.
The Canes did just that Monday, acquiring 24-year-old Finnish defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for 26-year-old forward Maxim Letunov. Reunanen won’t be eligible to play for the Hurricanes this season, but he’ll head to the Wolves and bolster that blue line.
Reunanen has played in 40 AHL games this season and has 17 points. He was an AHL All-Star a year ago, and he’s a former fourth-round draft pick. Letunov has 23 points in 60 games with Chicago this year and is a former second-round pick of the Blues.
Here is the full press release on the trade from the Hurricanes:
RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Maxim Letunov.
“Tarmo skates very well, and we feel he will add to the depth in our organization,” said Waddell.
Reunanen, 24, has registered 17 points (2g, 15a) in 40 AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2021-22 and ranks second in assists and points among Wolf Pack defensemen. The 6’0”, 185-pound blueliner was selected to the AHL’s Atlantic Division All-Star Team last season after recording 17 points (4g, 13a) in 21 games. The Aanekoski, Finland, native also skated in 151 career Liiga games with TPS, Lukko and HPK from 2016-21, posting 50 points (12g, 38a). Reunanen has represented Finland at numerous international tournaments, including the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. He was drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round, 98th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Letunov, 26, has tallied 23 points (13g, 10a) in 60 AHL games with Chicago this season. He has registered 106 points (49g, 57a) in 199 career AHL games with the Wolves and the San Jose Barracuda. The 6’4”, 185-pound forward has skated in three career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, scoring one goal. Letunov played three seasons of NCAA hockey at UConn from 2015-18, recording 95 points (35g, 60a). He also recorded 107 points (44g, 63a) in 118 USHL games with Youngstown from 2013-15. The Moscow, Russia, native was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 52nd overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.
Loading comments...