Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-7) at Tampa Bay Lightning (41-18-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 67

Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET

AMALIE Arena — Tampa, Fla. Watch: ESPN+ (exclusive)

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Raw Charge Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

After the past two games, it’s safe to say that the Carolina Hurricanes did not, in fact, permanently lose the capability to score goals.

After exploding for 13 goals over their past two games, the Hurricanes – led by Martin Necas, of all people – have reminded everyone just why it was so premature to write them off on the basis of not being able to hit water from a boat for a week or so. That led to the Washington Capitals becoming increasingly frustrated last night, resulting in a potentially lengthy injury to Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

And wouldn’t you know it: next up tonight is a follow-up to last Tuesday’s punchy affair in Raleigh where Nikita Kucherov was looking for any and all comers on his way off the ice in the waning moments of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3-2 loss.

Buckle up.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Lightning Category Hurricanes Lightning Record 44-15-7 41-18-6 Goals/Game 3.35 3.28 Goals Against/Game 2.35 2.74 Shots/Game 33.80 30.23 Face Off Win % 53.4% 50.1% Power Play % (Rank) 24.5% (6th) 20.7% (17th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.4% (1st) 81.3% (10th) ES Corsi For % 55.40% 51.00% ES PDO 101.01 101.56 PIM/Game 09:26 10:51

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Brian Elliott Category Frederik Andersen Brian Elliott Record 32-10-3 7-3-2 Save % .927 .916 GAA 2.05 2.38

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Andrei Vasilevskiy Category Antti Raanta Andrei Vasilevskiy Record 11-4-3 33-14-4 Save % .919 .920 GAA 2.31 2.36

Game Notes