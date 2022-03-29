 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their win streak to three and their point streak to five in Tampa tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
Carolina Hurricanes v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-7) at Tampa Bay Lightning (41-18-6)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 67
Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET
AMALIE Arena — Tampa, Fla.

Watch: ESPN+ (exclusive)
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Raw Charge

The Hurricanes will look to keep their high-scoring ways going in Tampa Bay tonight after netting 13 goals in their last two games. They’ll also look to extend their win streak to three games and point streak to five.

We won’t hear from Rod Brind’Amour about the lineup until 4:45, but it seems unlikely the Hurricanes will change much from last night’s lines, other than Jesperi Kotkaniemi almost certainly being out after being on the receiving end of a blindside hit by Lars Eller, and Antti Raanta likely starting in net.

Here’s how the Hurricanes will likely line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Max Domi - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen

Injuries: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Martinook, Ethan Bear

It looks like the Hurricanes will see Andrei Vasilevskiy and a full go Lightning team tonight. Here’s how Tampa projects to line up:

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Ondrej Palat - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Killorn
Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Zach Bogosian - Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

