Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-7) at Tampa Bay Lightning (41-18-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 67

Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET

AMALIE Arena — Tampa, Fla. Watch: ESPN+ (exclusive)

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will look to keep their high-scoring ways going in Tampa Bay tonight after netting 13 goals in their last two games. They’ll also look to extend their win streak to three games and point streak to five.

We won’t hear from Rod Brind’Amour about the lineup until 4:45, but it seems unlikely the Hurricanes will change much from last night’s lines, other than Jesperi Kotkaniemi almost certainly being out after being on the receiving end of a blindside hit by Lars Eller, and Antti Raanta likely starting in net.

Here’s how the Hurricanes will likely line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Max Domi - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Martinook, Ethan Bear

It looks like the Hurricanes will see Andrei Vasilevskiy and a full go Lightning team tonight. Here’s how Tampa projects to line up:

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Ondrej Palat - Anthony Cirelli - Alex Killorn

Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Ross Colton

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta

Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak

Zach Bogosian - Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott