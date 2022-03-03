Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-5) at Washington Capitals (28-18-9) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 54

Thursday, March 3, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET

Capital One Arena — Washington, DC Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

It’s a big one for the Hurricanes Thursday night, as Carolina heads into the nation’s capital for a nationally broadcasted meeting with the Caps.

The Canes have gotten points in seven straight, though they are coming off an overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The Capitals are on a bit of a skid, having lost their last three games to end the month of February.

The two top-line Finns are on fire for the Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen has a point in nine straight games, while his counterpart Sebastian Aho has scored in seven straight.

Reminder about Thursday’s game: it won’t be on Bally Sports South, as it is an exclusive ESPN+/Hulu game even in market. Tripp Tracy and Mike Maniscalco will still have the radio call on 99.9 The Fan.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Capitals Category Hurricanes Capitals Record 37-11-5 28-18-9 Goals/Game 3.47 3.16 Goals Against/Game 2.38 2.80 Shots/Game 33.19 31.31 Face Off Win % 53.6% 47.0% Power Play % (Rank) 25.5% (5th) 16.4% (27th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.9% (1st) 80.1% (15th) ES Corsi For % 54.34% 51.02% ES PDO 101.65 101.30 PIM/Game 09:18 07:33

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Vitek Vanecek Category Frederik Andersen Vitek Vanecek Record 29-7-2 10-7-5 Save % .930 .915 GAA 2.03 2.36

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Ilya Samsonov Category Antti Raanta Ilya Samsonov Record 7-3-2 17-9-3 Save % .908 .901 GAA 2.55 2.93

