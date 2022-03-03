Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Game Preview

It’s a big one for the Hurricanes Thursday night, as Carolina heads into the nation’s capital for a nationally broadcasted meeting with the Caps.
The Canes have gotten points in seven straight, though they are coming off an overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The Capitals are on a bit of a skid, having lost their last three games to end the month of February.
The two top-line Finns are on fire for the Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen has a point in nine straight games, while his counterpart Sebastian Aho has scored in seven straight.
Reminder about Thursday’s game: it won’t be on Bally Sports South, as it is an exclusive ESPN+/Hulu game even in market. Tripp Tracy and Mike Maniscalco will still have the radio call on 99.9 The Fan.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Capitals
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Capitals
|Record
|37-11-5
|28-18-9
|Goals/Game
|3.47
|3.16
|Goals Against/Game
|2.38
|2.80
|Shots/Game
|33.19
|31.31
|Face Off Win %
|53.6%
|47.0%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|25.5% (5th)
|16.4% (27th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|89.9% (1st)
|80.1% (15th)
|ES Corsi For %
|54.34%
|51.02%
|ES PDO
|101.65
|101.30
|PIM/Game
|09:18
|07:33
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Vitek Vanecek
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Vitek Vanecek
|Record
|29-7-2
|10-7-5
|Save %
|.930
|.915
|GAA
|2.03
|2.36
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Ilya Samsonov
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Ilya Samsonov
|Record
|7-3-2
|17-9-3
|Save %
|.908
|.901
|GAA
|2.55
|2.93
Game Notes
- This is the second of four meetings this year between the Canes and Caps. Washington won the first one in Raleigh back in November.
- Thursday’s game will be Jesper Fast’s 100th for the Hurricanes.
- Derek Stepan is one point shy of 500 in his NHL career. He’s registered just one point in his last seven games played.
- The Canes won’t be able to reach this mark Thursday, but Carolina is two wins away from 1,400 in franchise history.
- Both Sebastian Aho (18 in 17) and Vincent Trocheck (17 in 15) have more than a point per game in their careers against Washington.
- Special teams could be a strength for the Canes Thursday night. Carolina boasts the league’s best PK and fifth-best PP. Washington ranks 15th on the PK and 27th on the PP.
