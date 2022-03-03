Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-5) at Washington Capitals (28-18-9) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 54

Thursday, March 3, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET

Capital One Arena — Washington, DC Watch: ESPN+/Hulu

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will play the first of a back-to-back against fellow Metro playoff contenders tonight in Washington, DC, as they look to extend their point streak to eight games. A quick reminder that tonight’s game will be exclusively on Hulu/ESPN+, Mike and Tripp are radio only.

After Antti Raanta’s stellar performance Tuesday in Detroit, it looks like Frederik Andersen will be back between the pipes tonight, with Derek Stepan possibly drawing in up front. Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one, with one of the fourth line forwards being healthy scratched.

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz - Seth Jarvis

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Smith

Washington held an optional morning skate today, and it looks like the team could get forward Anthony Mantha back tonight. The Capitals will start Vitek Vanececk against the Hurricanes. Here’s how Washington project to line up for this one:

Alex Ovechkinv - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson

Anthony Mantha - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie

Connor Sheary - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway

Connor McMichael - Lars Eller - Daniel Sprong

Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov - Nick Jensen

Michael Kempny - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Vitek Vanecek

Zach Fucale