Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will play the first of a back-to-back against fellow Metro playoff contenders tonight in Washington, DC, as they look to extend their point streak to eight games. A quick reminder that tonight’s game will be exclusively on Hulu/ESPN+, Mike and Tripp are radio only.
After Antti Raanta’s stellar performance Tuesday in Detroit, it looks like Frederik Andersen will be back between the pipes tonight, with Derek Stepan possibly drawing in up front. Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one, with one of the fourth line forwards being healthy scratched.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz - Seth Jarvis
Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Smith
Washington held an optional morning skate today, and it looks like the team could get forward Anthony Mantha back tonight. The Capitals will start Vitek Vanececk against the Hurricanes. Here’s how Washington project to line up for this one:
Alex Ovechkinv - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson
Anthony Mantha - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie
Connor Sheary - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway
Connor McMichael - Lars Eller - Daniel Sprong
Martin Fehervary - John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov - Nick Jensen
Michael Kempny - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Vitek Vanecek
Zach Fucale
