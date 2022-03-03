 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their point streak to eight games tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (37-11-5) at Washington Capitals (28-18-9)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 54
Thursday, March 3, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET
Capital One Arena — Washington, DC

Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Japers’ Rink

Follow Canes Country on Social Media
Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will play the first of a back-to-back against fellow Metro playoff contenders tonight in Washington, DC, as they look to extend their point streak to eight games. A quick reminder that tonight’s game will be exclusively on Hulu/ESPN+, Mike and Tripp are radio only.

After Antti Raanta’s stellar performance Tuesday in Detroit, it looks like Frederik Andersen will be back between the pipes tonight, with Derek Stepan possibly drawing in up front. Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one, with one of the fourth line forwards being healthy scratched.

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz - Seth Jarvis

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Injuries: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Smith

Washington held an optional morning skate today, and it looks like the team could get forward Anthony Mantha back tonight. The Capitals will start Vitek Vanececk against the Hurricanes. Here’s how Washington project to line up for this one:

Alex Ovechkinv - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson
Anthony Mantha - Nicklas Backstrom - T.J. Oshie
Connor Sheary - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway
Connor McMichael - Lars Eller - Daniel Sprong

Martin Fehervary - John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov - Nick Jensen
Michael Kempny - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Vitek Vanecek
Zach Fucale

Loading comments...