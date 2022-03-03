Canes’ Stadium Series date, opponent announced

The Carolina Hurricanes found out Thursday both when they’ll be playing their Stadium Series game in Carter-Finley and who’ll they’ll be playing, as the NHL announced the Canes will host the Washington Capitals on Feb. 18, 2023.
The game in Carter-Finley will be the Canes’ first outdoor game and the 13th game in the NHL’s Stadium Series.
Here is the full release from the Hurricanes:
RALEIGH, N.C. – The National Hockey League today announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Washington Capitals when they host the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ on Feb. 18, 2023.
The league previously announced on Feb. 4 that the Hurricanes would host an outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in February 2023, but neither an opponent nor an exact date were provided at that time. Carolina was originally scheduled to host the NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 20, 2021, but the event was postponed due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.
The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be the 13th NHL Stadium Series game and the 37th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. The event will mark the first outdoor game for the Hurricanes and the fourth for the Capitals.
Information regarding Stadium Series ticket pricing and availability will be announced at a later date. Carolina Hurricanes 2022-23 season ticket members will receive first access to pre-sales for the event. For more information, please visit carolinahurricanes.com/stadiumseries or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
