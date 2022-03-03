Canes’ Stadium Series date, opponent announced

The Carolina Hurricanes found out Thursday both when they’ll be playing their Stadium Series game in Carter-Finley and who’ll they’ll be playing, as the NHL announced the Canes will host the Washington Capitals on Feb. 18, 2023.

The game in Carter-Finley will be the Canes’ first outdoor game and the 13th game in the NHL’s Stadium Series.

Here is the full release from the Hurricanes: