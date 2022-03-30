Storm Advisory 3/30/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: “Gassed” Canes steal point on tail-end of road trip
- Big additions for Chicago Wolves at the AHL trade deadline
Reading Assignments
- The Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate the Chicago Wolves have clinched a playoff spot as they look to win the Calder Cup:
- Sebastian Aho has some bragging rights over his head coach now:
- Ian Cole is spreading kindness one toothless grin at a time. [NHLPA]
- Are you a betting person? If so you could cash in large should the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup. [THN]
- Eugene Melnyk, owner of the Ottawa Senators, and the man credited with keeping the Sens in Ottawa this long, has passed away at age 62. [EPSN]
- NHL, GMs not eager to close LTIR ‘loophole’ despite perceived abuses. [Sportsnet]
- To piggyback off of that, Gary Bettman doesn’t believe the NHL has a cap manipulation problem. [ESPN]
- Pierre Lebrun has been covering the NHL GM meetings and he gives you his takeaways on the LTIR situation, no-trade clauses, the World Cup of Hockey, Kyle drama, and more. [The Athletic $ - Part 1] [The Athletic $ - Part 2]
- How do colorblind NHL players see the game? [Five Thirty Eight]
- The Arizona Coyotes are seeking a gambling law change before their upcoming move to Arizona State’s hockey arena. [ESPN]
