Storm Advisory 3/30/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The Wolves clinch a playoff spot, the Coyotes seek to change the law, and Ian Cole’s lack of teeth inspires others

By Cody Hagan
AHL: MAR 29 Chicago Wolves at Cleveland Monsters Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate the Chicago Wolves have clinched a playoff spot as they look to win the Calder Cup:
  • Sebastian Aho has some bragging rights over his head coach now:
  • Ian Cole is spreading kindness one toothless grin at a time. [NHLPA]
  • Are you a betting person? If so you could cash in large should the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup. [THN]
  • Eugene Melnyk, owner of the Ottawa Senators, and the man credited with keeping the Sens in Ottawa this long, has passed away at age 62. [EPSN]
  • NHL, GMs not eager to close LTIR ‘loophole’ despite perceived abuses. [Sportsnet]
  • To piggyback off of that, Gary Bettman doesn’t believe the NHL has a cap manipulation problem. [ESPN]
  • Pierre Lebrun has been covering the NHL GM meetings and he gives you his takeaways on the LTIR situation, no-trade clauses, the World Cup of Hockey, Kyle drama, and more. [The Athletic $ - Part 1] [The Athletic $ - Part 2]
  • How do colorblind NHL players see the game? [Five Thirty Eight]
  • The Arizona Coyotes are seeking a gambling law change before their upcoming move to Arizona State’s hockey arena. [ESPN]

