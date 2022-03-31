Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-38-11) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 68

Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Eyes on the Prize Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Life for the Montreal Canadiens this season can absolutely be divided into before and after Martin St. Louis. The Canadiens were 8-30-7 under Dominique Ducharme, an embarrassing start to the season for a team that went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final the year prior. The hiring of St. Louis in February was met with skepticism, but something’s working: the team is 10-8-4 since the switch.

The Canadiens’ record since February 10, the first day of the St. Louis Era, has them on par with other playoff-bound teams. Their 24 points is tied with the Blues and Lightning and ahead of the Predators (22) and playoff-hopeful Golden Knights (17). Seeing the Canadiens play with energy and passion now, it’s easy to imagine a world where things never went wrong in the first place, where players were encouraged to have fun and be creative and be themselves.

Chantal shared the same story with me the other day. Said previous management told Caufield to go up there and trot out clichés and be as bland as possible. Current management views that, uhh, differently. https://t.co/ZVdWYuUpnN — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 30, 2022

Instead, the Canadiens were the first team eliminated this season. Now they’re just playing for pride, which can be a pretty powerful motivator. Their losses aren’t blowouts, they’re playing close games against talented teams, and they very well might enjoy getting to play spoiler down the stretch for teams jostling for position in the standings.

The Hurricanes and Canadiens have met twice this season, with the Hurricanes outscoring them 8-1. Those games were before St. Louis took over, so the Hurricanes need to be prepared to take on a hungrier, scrappier Canadiens team than they’ve seen previously.

For the final time this season, let’s see how these two teams compare before puck drop:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Canadiens Category Hurricanes Canadiens Record 44-15-8 18-38-11 Goals/Game 3.34 2.55 Goals Against/Game 2.37 3.76 Shots/Game 33.58 29.57 Face Off Win % 53.3% 48.5% Power Play % (Rank) 24.2% (6th) 13.7% (31st) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.3% (1st) 74.9% (28th) ES Corsi For % 55.26% 46.67% ES PDO 101.22 98.51 PIM/Game 09:28 10:05

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Jake Allen Category Frederik Andersen Jake Allen Record 32-10-3 7-18-4 Save % .927 .906 GAA 2.05 3.19

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Sam Montembeault Category Antti Raanta Sam Montembeault Record 11-4-4 7-13-6 Save % .917 .895 GAA 2.39 3.64

Game Notes