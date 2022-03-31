Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their point streak to six games tonight with a visit from their dear friends north of the border.
Carolina will once again be without Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who Rod Brind’Amour said will be out at least a couple weeks, but it looks like Jordan Martinook is set to return from his lower-body injury.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Max Domi
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries: Ethan Bear, Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Scratches: Steven Lorentz
Montreal had an optional morning skate this morning, and will get forward Jake Evans back from injury. Here’s how the Habs project to line up for this one:
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Joel Armia
Rem Pitlick - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson
Paul Byron - Jake Evans - Mike Hoffman
Tyler Pitlick - Laurent Dauphin - Jesse Ylonen
Alexander Romanov - David Savard
Joel Edmundson - Justin Barron
Corey Schueneman - Chris Wideman
Jake Allen
Samuel Montembeault
Loading comments...