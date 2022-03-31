Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-38-11) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 68

Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will look to extend their point streak to six games tonight with a visit from their dear friends north of the border.

Carolina will once again be without Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who Rod Brind’Amour said will be out at least a couple weeks, but it looks like Jordan Martinook is set to return from his lower-body injury.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Max Domi

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries: Ethan Bear, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Scratches: Steven Lorentz

Montreal had an optional morning skate this morning, and will get forward Jake Evans back from injury. Here’s how the Habs project to line up for this one:

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Joel Armia

Rem Pitlick - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson

Paul Byron - Jake Evans - Mike Hoffman

Tyler Pitlick - Laurent Dauphin - Jesse Ylonen

Alexander Romanov - David Savard

Joel Edmundson - Justin Barron

Corey Schueneman - Chris Wideman

Jake Allen

Samuel Montembeault