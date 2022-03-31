 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Lineups and Game Discussion

It looks like the Canes will get a reinforcement at forward tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
Philadelphia Flyers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (44-15-8) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-38-11)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 68
Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Eyes on the Prize

The Hurricanes will look to extend their point streak to six games tonight with a visit from their dear friends north of the border.

Carolina will once again be without Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who Rod Brind’Amour said will be out at least a couple weeks, but it looks like Jordan Martinook is set to return from his lower-body injury.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Max Domi
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Injuries: Ethan Bear, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Scratches: Steven Lorentz

Montreal had an optional morning skate this morning, and will get forward Jake Evans back from injury. Here’s how the Habs project to line up for this one:

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Joel Armia
Rem Pitlick - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson
Paul Byron - Jake Evans - Mike Hoffman
Tyler Pitlick - Laurent Dauphin - Jesse Ylonen

Alexander Romanov - David Savard
Joel Edmundson - Justin Barron
Corey Schueneman - Chris Wideman

Jake Allen
Samuel Montembeault

