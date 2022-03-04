Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-8) vs Carolina Hurricanes (37-12-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 55 Friday, March 4, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Pensburgh Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Canes are back home Friday night, playing host to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to quickly rebound from a bad loss in Washington Thursday.

For the Hurricanes, they are looking to win their fourth straight game in PNC Arena.

With Antti Raanta in net, here’s how the Canes will line up:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Jesperik Kotkaniemi - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratches and Injuries: Seth Jarvis (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (upper body), Brendan Smith (upper body)

The Penguins are coming off an impressive 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, looking to end a road trip with another win over one of the NHL’s top teams in Raleigh.

Casey DeSmith is expected to get the start in net for Pittsburgh. Here’s how the team will hit the ice in front of him:

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen - Evgeni Malkin - Kasperi Kapanen

Brock McGinn - Jeff Carter - Evan Rodrigues

Zach Aston-Reese - Brian Boyle - Dominik Simon

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson - John Marino

Mark Friedman - Chad Ruhwedel

Casey DeSmith

Tristan Jarry

Injuries and Scratches: Pierre-Olivier Joesph (healthy), Kasper Bjorkqvist (healthy), Mike Matheson (upper body), Jason Zucker (core muscle), Teddy Blueger (jaw), Louis Domingue (lower body)