Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Canes are back home Friday night, playing host to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to quickly rebound from a bad loss in Washington Thursday.
For the Hurricanes, they are looking to win their fourth straight game in PNC Arena.
With Antti Raanta in net, here’s how the Canes will line up:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Jesperik Kotkaniemi - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz
Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Scratches and Injuries: Seth Jarvis (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (upper body), Brendan Smith (upper body)
The Penguins are coming off an impressive 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, looking to end a road trip with another win over one of the NHL’s top teams in Raleigh.
Casey DeSmith is expected to get the start in net for Pittsburgh. Here’s how the team will hit the ice in front of him:
Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen - Evgeni Malkin - Kasperi Kapanen
Brock McGinn - Jeff Carter - Evan Rodrigues
Zach Aston-Reese - Brian Boyle - Dominik Simon
Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson - John Marino
Mark Friedman - Chad Ruhwedel
Casey DeSmith
Tristan Jarry
Injuries and Scratches: Pierre-Olivier Joesph (healthy), Kasper Bjorkqvist (healthy), Mike Matheson (upper body), Jason Zucker (core muscle), Teddy Blueger (jaw), Louis Domingue (lower body)
Loading comments...