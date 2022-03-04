 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Canes return home to host the Penguins Friday night.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: FEB 20 Hurricanes at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-8) vs Carolina Hurricanes (37-12-5)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 55

Friday, March 4, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Pensburgh

The Canes are back home Friday night, playing host to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to quickly rebound from a bad loss in Washington Thursday.

For the Hurricanes, they are looking to win their fourth straight game in PNC Arena.

With Antti Raanta in net, here’s how the Canes will line up:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Jesperik Kotkaniemi - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Ethan Bear
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen

Scratches and Injuries: Seth Jarvis (healthy), Tony DeAngelo (upper body), Brendan Smith (upper body)

The Penguins are coming off an impressive 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, looking to end a road trip with another win over one of the NHL’s top teams in Raleigh.

Casey DeSmith is expected to get the start in net for Pittsburgh. Here’s how the team will hit the ice in front of him:

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen - Evgeni Malkin - Kasperi Kapanen
Brock McGinn - Jeff Carter - Evan Rodrigues
Zach Aston-Reese - Brian Boyle - Dominik Simon

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson - John Marino
Mark Friedman - Chad Ruhwedel

Casey DeSmith
Tristan Jarry

Injuries and Scratches: Pierre-Olivier Joesph (healthy), Kasper Bjorkqvist (healthy), Mike Matheson (upper body), Jason Zucker (core muscle), Teddy Blueger (jaw), Louis Domingue (lower body)

