Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Game Preview and Notes

Seattle Kraken (17-34-5) vs Carolina Hurricanes (38-12-5) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 56

Sunday, March 6, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Davy Jones Locker Room Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

What’s Kraken?

Now that I’ve gotten that joke out of my system, welcome to the preview. The Hurricanes are one of the NHL’s best teams and the Kraken are one of the NHL’s worst, so naturally, everyone is probably a little nervous about this one. The Kraken were victorious in the first meeting, winning 2-1, so the Hurricanes will be looking to even out the season series and pick up their second win in a four game home stand.

Obviously, this is the return of Morgan Geekie, Haydn Fleury and Ron Francis to Raleigh. The story I’m more interested in is the goaltending matchup. Frederik Andersen has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season, while Philipp Grubauer has been one of the league’s worst. Of course, some of Grubauer’s struggles are due to the lackluster defense in front of him, but the Hurricanes will need to exploit both weaknesses early on. The Kraken are led in scoring by Jared McCann, who has 33 points in 48 games this season. Sebastian Aho has 33 assists and 57 points to lead the Hurricanes in scoring.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Kraken Category Hurricanes Kraken Record 38-12-5 17-35-5 Goals/Game 3.40 2.54 Goals Against/Game 2.40 3.56 Shots/Game 33.40 28.39 Face Off Win % 53.5% 47.8% Power Play % (Rank) 25.1% (6th) 14.8% (29th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.3% (1st) 75.9% (26th) ES Corsi For % 54.65% 50.37% ES PDO 101.31 97.31 PIM/Game 09:21 08:39

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Philipp Grubauer Category Frederik Andersen Philipp Grubauer Record 29-8-2 12-23-5 Save % .928 .888 GAA 2.08 3.17

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Chris Driedger Category Antti Raanta Chris Driedger Record 8-3-2 5-8-0 Save % .909 .891 GAA 2.50 3.28

Game Notes