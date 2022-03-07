Storm Advisory 3/7/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundups

In Case You Missed It:
Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken to increase their home point streak to 11 games.
Quotes and notes from last night’s win over the Kraken.
Reading Assignments:
- Jaromir Jagr believes that Alexander Ovechkin will surpass Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record. [NHL]
Thank you for all your years of dedication to the #Canes and growing the game of hockey.— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 7, 2022
Welcome back, @JohnForslund. pic.twitter.com/haQlTZK02o
Big ovation for John Forslund, back in the house tonight with the Kraken. pic.twitter.com/O8yTwfaBsr— Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) March 7, 2022
- The Detroit Red Wings claimed defenseman Olli Joulevi off of waivers from the Florida Panthers. [Winging It In Motown]
Teuvo Teravainen nets one during his 500th NHL game. pic.twitter.com/FmSgu7CkW0— NHL (@NHL) March 7, 2022
- Top 10 players to target on your fantasy league’s waiver wire. [NHL]
- Carl Hagelin is out long-term due to eye surgery. He was injured in the last drill in practice last week. [NBC Washington]
Jason Robertson BACK-TO-BACK Hat Tricks— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 7, 2022
The @DallasStars take today's Sunday matinee 6-3 #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/NXn6SyYtQb
- Josh Archibald has returned to the Edmonton Oilers after a bout with Myocarditis that has kept him from playing. [Sportsnet]
Chris Kreider pushes on the pedal for this backhand tally. pic.twitter.com/fQBo77UjPB— NHL (@NHL) March 7, 2022
- Jack Eichel’s third goal of the season was a late game-winner against the Ottawa Senators. [CBC]
- The positive impact that has been felt by the Ukrainian National Anthem at NHL games. [$TheAthletic]
