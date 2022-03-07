 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 3/7/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundups

Carolina Hurricanes extend their home point streak, Caps lose Hagelin long-term, and Jack Eichel making an impact with the Vegas Golden Knights.

By Zeke Lukow
In Case You Missed It:

Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken to increase their home point streak to 11 games.

Quotes and notes from last night’s win over the Kraken.

Reading Assignments:

  • Jaromir Jagr believes that Alexander Ovechkin will surpass Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record. [NHL]
  • Top 10 players to target on your fantasy league’s waiver wire. [NHL]
  • Carl Hagelin is out long-term due to eye surgery. He was injured in the last drill in practice last week. [NBC Washington]
  • Josh Archibald has returned to the Edmonton Oilers after a bout with Myocarditis that has kept him from playing. [Sportsnet]
  • Jack Eichel’s third goal of the season was a late game-winner against the Ottawa Senators. [CBC]
  • The positive impact that has been felt by the Ukrainian National Anthem at NHL games. [$TheAthletic]

