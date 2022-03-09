 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 3/9/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundups

A new look for the Stanley Cup logo, Jack LaFontaine adjusts to life in the pros, and Eric Tulsky speaks about his interview in Chicago

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • The Hurricanes treated some local Jr Canes to a treat this week:
  • Waddell not looking to change Hurricanes before NHL Trade Deadline. [NHL]
  • Jack LaFontaine is learning the pro game quickly in a crash course with the Chicago Wolves. [AHL]
  • How do the Hurricanes blend analytics and scouting? What was Chicago’s GM search like? Eric Tulsky provides these answers and more. [The Athletic $]
  • The NHL has unveiled a fresh new look for its postseason; first makeover in 13 seasons includes ‘re-imagined’ Stanley Cup logo. [ESPN]
  • The Seattle Kraken have inked Jared McCann to a new five-year deal. [NHL]
  • Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews have been the faces of the Chicago Blackhawks for over a decade, but what role will they have in the teams future? [THN]
  • A neat local story about Fayetteville Marksmen hockey’s Don Olivieri who chronicles the places he’s played and his journey with tattoos. [FO]

