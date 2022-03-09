Storm Advisory 3/9/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundups

In Case You Missed It
- Quick Whistles: Jordan Staal Gets Rewarded, Martin Necas Breaks Through, Hurricanes Face Big Test
- Wolves win three straight, Drury records first pro hat trick
Reading Assignments
- The Hurricanes treated some local Jr Canes to a treat this week:
Tonight the Jr. #Canes Girls were treated like the pros at practice with a tour of the #Canes locker room, personalized signs, and members of our front office cheering them on. pic.twitter.com/n2W5SHte9F— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 9, 2022
- Waddell not looking to change Hurricanes before NHL Trade Deadline. [NHL]
- Jack LaFontaine is learning the pro game quickly in a crash course with the Chicago Wolves. [AHL]
- How do the Hurricanes blend analytics and scouting? What was Chicago’s GM search like? Eric Tulsky provides these answers and more. [The Athletic $]
- The NHL has unveiled a fresh new look for its postseason; first makeover in 13 seasons includes ‘re-imagined’ Stanley Cup logo. [ESPN]
- The Seattle Kraken have inked Jared McCann to a new five-year deal. [NHL]
- Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews have been the faces of the Chicago Blackhawks for over a decade, but what role will they have in the teams future? [THN]
- A neat local story about Fayetteville Marksmen hockey’s Don Olivieri who chronicles the places he’s played and his journey with tattoos. [FO]
