Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (46-18-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-32-12) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 73

Sunday, April 10, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

Two nights after a disappointing outing that did absolutely nothing to advertise the game of hockey, the Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to entertain the paying customers - or, at least, prevent those customers from falling asleep in their seats - when they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to PNC Arena for the only time this season.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Ducks Category Hurricanes Ducks Record 46-18-8 29-32-12 Goals/Game 3.29 2.77 Goals Against/Game 2.38 3.18 Shots/Game 33.60 29.67 Face Off Win % 53.7% 48.6% Power Play % (Rank) 23.1% (9th) 22.4% (11th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.2% (1st) 80.7% (12th) ES Corsi For % 55.67% 48.68% ES PDO 100.91 99.20 PIM/Game 09:14 09:31

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen John Gibson Category Frederik Andersen John Gibson Record 33-13-3 17-23-10 Save % .926 .904 GAA 2.07 3.15

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Anthony Stolarz Category Antti Raanta Anthony Stolarz Record 12-4-4 11-7-2 Save % .914 .920 GAA 2.42 2.57

