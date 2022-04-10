Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

Two nights after a disappointing outing that did absolutely nothing to advertise the game of hockey, the Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to entertain the paying customers - or, at least, prevent those customers from falling asleep in their seats - when they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to PNC Arena for the only time this season.
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Ducks
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Ducks
|Record
|46-18-8
|29-32-12
|Goals/Game
|3.29
|2.77
|Goals Against/Game
|2.38
|3.18
|Shots/Game
|33.60
|29.67
|Face Off Win %
|53.7%
|48.6%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|23.1% (9th)
|22.4% (11th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|88.2% (1st)
|80.7% (12th)
|ES Corsi For %
|55.67%
|48.68%
|ES PDO
|100.91
|99.20
|PIM/Game
|09:14
|09:31
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|John Gibson
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|John Gibson
|Record
|33-13-3
|17-23-10
|Save %
|.926
|.904
|GAA
|2.07
|3.15
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Anthony Stolarz
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Anthony Stolarz
|Record
|12-4-4
|11-7-2
|Save %
|.914
|.920
|GAA
|2.42
|2.57
Game Notes
- Congratulations are in order to Jaccob Slavin, who will play in his 500th NHL game tonight. He becomes the sixth defenseman to reach the 500-game plateau as a member of the Hurricanes/Whalers franchise (do you know the others? The answers are below) and the 16th player from his 2012 draft class to hit the milestone. Slavin is also the first player from the 2012 draft selected later than the 2nd round to reach 500 games played.
- When last these two teams met, the Ducks still had a fighting chance at a playoff spot. The Hurricanes took that decision 2-1 on November 18 in Anaheim behind goals from Seth Jarvis and Ethan Bear, and 28 saves from former Duck Frederik Andersen.
- Since then, the Ducks’ playoff hopes tanked, with the coup de grace being a nightmarish 4-14-3 run in February and March (although, to be fair, the writing was on the wall even before that free fall began).
- Anaheim is playing on the back end of a back-to-back after flying in from Philadelphia late last night. The Ducks came back from a 2-0 deficit at the first intermission to beat the Flyers 5-3. Eleven different Ducks registered a point in the win.
- It’s been a looooong time since the Hurricanes beat the Ducks on home ice: November 15, 2013, to be exact, a 3-2 win in a shootout, with the goals coming from Eric Staal and Drayson Bowman (?!). Chris Terry (?!?!) had the shootout winner.
- And if you want to talk about the last time the Hurricanes won in regulation at PNC Arena over the Ducks...well, it wasn’t even called PNC Arena then. Staal had a hat trick on December 18, 2010, and Joe Corvo scored into an empty net in a 4-2 Canes win at what was then the RBC Center. To put it another way, the youngest children who were alive when the Hurricanes beat the Ducks at home in regulation are currently in the 5th grade.
- Tonight is the final appearance of the regular season for the Hurricanes’ black uniforms. Oddly, all of their home games the rest of the way are on Thursdays, so the next time you see the black threads will be in the playoffs.
- Trivia answer: Glen Wesley (913 games), Adam Burt (626), Justin Faulk (559), Tim Gleason (546) and The Secret Weapon himself, Niclas Wallin (517).
