Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (46-18-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-32-12) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 73

Sunday, April 10, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

It’s kind of hard to believe, but the Carolina Hurricanes have just four home games remaining in the regular season.

Sunday’s 6:00 p.m. game against the Ducks will be the Canes’s last weekend home game of the season, as Carolina looks to put together a little bit more than it did Friday night in a brutally slow loss to the Islanders.

It’ll be Jaccob Slavin’s 500th NHL game on Sunday, as the Canes’ staple on the blue line reaches the half-millennium mark in his seventh season with the team.

As for the Hurricanes’ net Sunday, Rod Brind’Amour said that Antti Raanta wasn’t feeling well and it’s likely Frederik Andersen will get the start, though it will be a decision pregame on Raanta.

Here is how the squads will line up Sunday evening in PNC Arena:

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Brendan Smith (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Anaheim Ducks

Derek Grant - Trevor Zegras - Troy Terry

Zach Aston-Reese - Adam Henrique - Dominik Simon

Sonny Milano - Isac Lundestrom - Sam Carrick

Max Comtois - Sam steel - Gerry Mayhew

Cam Fowler - Jamie Drysdale

Urho Vaakanainen - Kevin Shattenkirk

Simon Benoit - Andrej Sustr

John Gibson

Anthony Stolarz

Injuries and Scratches: Josh Mahura (healthy), Vinni Lettieri (healthy), Max Jones (upper body), Jakob Silfverberg (lower body), John Moore (upper body), Ryan Getzlaf (lower body)