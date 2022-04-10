Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks: Lineups and Game Discussion

It’s kind of hard to believe, but the Carolina Hurricanes have just four home games remaining in the regular season.
Sunday’s 6:00 p.m. game against the Ducks will be the Canes’s last weekend home game of the season, as Carolina looks to put together a little bit more than it did Friday night in a brutally slow loss to the Islanders.
It’ll be Jaccob Slavin’s 500th NHL game on Sunday, as the Canes’ staple on the blue line reaches the half-millennium mark in his seventh season with the team.
As for the Hurricanes’ net Sunday, Rod Brind’Amour said that Antti Raanta wasn’t feeling well and it’s likely Frederik Andersen will get the start, though it will be a decision pregame on Raanta.
Here is how the squads will line up Sunday evening in PNC Arena:
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries and Scratches: Brendan Smith (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Derek Grant - Trevor Zegras - Troy Terry
Zach Aston-Reese - Adam Henrique - Dominik Simon
Sonny Milano - Isac Lundestrom - Sam Carrick
Max Comtois - Sam steel - Gerry Mayhew
Cam Fowler - Jamie Drysdale
Urho Vaakanainen - Kevin Shattenkirk
Simon Benoit - Andrej Sustr
John Gibson
Anthony Stolarz
Injuries and Scratches: Josh Mahura (healthy), Vinni Lettieri (healthy), Max Jones (upper body), Jakob Silfverberg (lower body), John Moore (upper body), Ryan Getzlaf (lower body)
