 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to play better than Friday night as they host the Ducks Sunday.

By Alec_Sawyer
/ new
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Hurricanes (46-18-8) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-32-12)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 73
Sunday, April 10, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Anaheim Calling

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

It’s kind of hard to believe, but the Carolina Hurricanes have just four home games remaining in the regular season.

Sunday’s 6:00 p.m. game against the Ducks will be the Canes’s last weekend home game of the season, as Carolina looks to put together a little bit more than it did Friday night in a brutally slow loss to the Islanders.

It’ll be Jaccob Slavin’s 500th NHL game on Sunday, as the Canes’ staple on the blue line reaches the half-millennium mark in his seventh season with the team.

As for the Hurricanes’ net Sunday, Rod Brind’Amour said that Antti Raanta wasn’t feeling well and it’s likely Frederik Andersen will get the start, though it will be a decision pregame on Raanta.

Here is how the squads will line up Sunday evening in PNC Arena:

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Brendan Smith (healthy), Derek Stepan (healthy), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Anaheim Ducks

Derek Grant - Trevor Zegras - Troy Terry
Zach Aston-Reese - Adam Henrique - Dominik Simon
Sonny Milano - Isac Lundestrom - Sam Carrick
Max Comtois - Sam steel - Gerry Mayhew

Cam Fowler - Jamie Drysdale
Urho Vaakanainen - Kevin Shattenkirk
Simon Benoit - Andrej Sustr

John Gibson
Anthony Stolarz

Injuries and Scratches: Josh Mahura (healthy), Vinni Lettieri (healthy), Max Jones (upper body), Jakob Silfverberg (lower body), John Moore (upper body), Ryan Getzlaf (lower body)

Loading comments...