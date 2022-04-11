Storm Advisory 4/11/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Jordan Staal scores hat trick in Hurricanes’ 5-2 win over Ducks
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Slavin, Staal, Svechnikov on home win over Ducks
Reading Assignments
- Jordan Staal’s hat trick, his first with the Canes, broke a long-standing NHL record Sunday evening (also holy cow, what a name Dit Clapper is).
It's been almost 14 years since Jordan Staal's last hat trick. Just a friendly reminder that the @Canes captain has still got the scoring touch. #NHLStats: https://t.co/55geAWNwnS pic.twitter.com/pLpEZOCFKX— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 11, 2022
- Speaking of big Hurricanes’ accomplishments, Frederik Andersen is tied for the second most wins in a goaltenders first 50 games with a team in NHL history (Bill Durnan is significantly less cool of a name than Dit Clapper).
Frederik Andersen recorded his 34th win of the season, trailing only Juuse Saros and Andrei Vasilevskiy (both w/ 35) for the most among all goaltenders.#NHLStats: https://t.co/55geAWNwnS pic.twitter.com/xAQj0bFi2u— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 11, 2022
- Some sad news in the world of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Sad to hear about the passing of our friend Nathan Catling, whose Sault Ste. Marie family came into our lives through the great Josef Vasicek. Grateful to have been a witness to his amazing life. pic.twitter.com/jnXdLuMj7w— Mike Sundheim (@MikeSundheim) April 9, 2022
- The New York Islanders’ Casey Cizikas has received a one-game suspension for his dangerous hit on Brendan Smith Friday night. [NHL]
- Sidney Crosby played his 1,100th career NHL game and scored his 1,400th NHL point Sunday. [Pittsburgh Post Gazette]
- Some NHL power rankings from The Athletic. [The Athletic$]
- Meet Cameron Lizotte, OHL champion turned fashion designer. [The Athletic$]
- A great story on former NHLer Sergei Varlamov’s fight for Ukraine. [SN]
Loading comments...