Storm Advisory 4/11/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Jordan Staal makes history, Sidney Crosby hits milestones and a former NHLer stands his ground in Ukraine.

By Alec_Sawyer
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Jordan Staal’s hat trick, his first with the Canes, broke a long-standing NHL record Sunday evening (also holy cow, what a name Dit Clapper is).
  • Speaking of big Hurricanes’ accomplishments, Frederik Andersen is tied for the second most wins in a goaltenders first 50 games with a team in NHL history (Bill Durnan is significantly less cool of a name than Dit Clapper).
  • The New York Islanders’ Casey Cizikas has received a one-game suspension for his dangerous hit on Brendan Smith Friday night. [NHL]
  • Sidney Crosby played his 1,100th career NHL game and scored his 1,400th NHL point Sunday. [Pittsburgh Post Gazette]
  • Some NHL power rankings from The Athletic. [The Athletic$]
  • Meet Cameron Lizotte, OHL champion turned fashion designer. [The Athletic$]
  • A great story on former NHLer Sergei Varlamov’s fight for Ukraine. [SN]

