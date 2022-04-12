Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8) at New York Rangers (47-20-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 74

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

With just over two weeks left in the regular season, both the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers have sewn up their spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Once they get there, it’s exceedingly unlikely that they will play each other in the first round.

But that’s all we really know at the moment. These two teams will face each other twice in the next 14 days, both in Manhattan, and the results of that 120 minutes (plus potential overtime) of game action will go a long way in determining each team’s potential road map to the Stanley Cup.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Rangers Category Hurricanes Rangers Record 47-18-8 47-20-6 Goals/Game 3.31 3.03 Goals Against/Game 2.37 2.52 Shots/Game 33.73 28.89 Face Off Win % 53.7% 47.8% Power Play % (Rank) 22.9% (9th) 26.4% (2nd) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 88.3% (1st) 81.6% (9th) ES Corsi For % 55.80% 47.02% ES PDO 100.94 101.29 PIM/Game 09:16 08:21

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Igor Shesterkin Category Frederik Andersen Igor Shesterkin Record 34-13-3 34-10-4 Save % .925 .935 GAA 2.07 2.07

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Alexandar Georgiev Category Antti Raanta Alexandar Georgiev Record 12-4-4 12-9-2 Save % .914 .894 GAA 2.42 3.03

