Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Lineups and game discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their lead atop the Metro division tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8) at New York Rangers (47-20-6)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 74
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET
Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Blueshirt Banter

The Hurricanes play a big one tonight, as they’re looking to extend their lead over the Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division. Tonight is also the first game back at Madison Square Garden for Brady Skjei, Jesper Fast, Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, who Rod Brind’Amour said will re-enter the lineup tonight.

Frederik Andersen will be between the pipes. Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Injuries: Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

It’ll be a battle of two Vezina candidates, as the Rangers will roll with Igor Shesterkin. Here’s how the Blueshirts project to line up for this one:

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Barclay Goodrow - Kaapo Kakko
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Libor Hajek, Julien Gauthier, Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

