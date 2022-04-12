Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Lineups and game discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8) at New York Rangers (47-20-6) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 74

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes play a big one tonight, as they’re looking to extend their lead over the Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division. Tonight is also the first game back at Madison Square Garden for Brady Skjei, Jesper Fast, Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, who Rod Brind’Amour said will re-enter the lineup tonight.

Frederik Andersen will be between the pipes. Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries: Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan

It’ll be a battle of two Vezina candidates, as the Rangers will roll with Igor Shesterkin. Here’s how the Blueshirts project to line up for this one:

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano

Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp

Alexis Lafreniere - Barclay Goodrow - Kaapo Kakko

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Justin Braun - Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Libor Hajek, Julien Gauthier, Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)