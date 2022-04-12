Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Lineups and game discussion

The Hurricanes play a big one tonight, as they’re looking to extend their lead over the Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division. Tonight is also the first game back at Madison Square Garden for Brady Skjei, Jesper Fast, Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, who Rod Brind’Amour said will re-enter the lineup tonight.
Frederik Andersen will be between the pipes. Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Max Domi - Steven Lorentz
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Injuries: Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Scratches: Ethan Bear, Derek Stepan
It’ll be a battle of two Vezina candidates, as the Rangers will roll with Igor Shesterkin. Here’s how the Blueshirts project to line up for this one:
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Frank Vatrano
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Andrew Copp
Alexis Lafreniere - Barclay Goodrow - Kaapo Kakko
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Justin Braun - Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Libor Hajek, Julien Gauthier, Patrik Nemeth, Greg McKegg, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
