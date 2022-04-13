Storm Advisory 4/13/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Hurricanes pick up big divisional win, down Rangers 4-2
- They Said It: Brind’Amour, Skjei, Jarvis, Andersen on big win in NY
Reading Assignments
- Sebastian Aho hit a milestone last night in MSG.
With two assists tonight, Sebastian Aho has now posted 100 career NHL/Hurricanes multi-point games, joining Ron Francis (297), Eric Staal (186), Kevin Dineen (132), Pat Verbeek (106) and Rod Brind'Amour (104) as the sixth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat.— Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) April 13, 2022
- Chris Kreider reached the 50-goal mark against the Hurricanes. [ESPN]
- Johnny Gaudreau reaches 100 points. [SN]
- Owen Power made his anticipated NHL debut for the Sabres after taking Michigan to the Frozen Four. [The Buffalo News]
- And so too did his Michigan teammate Matty Beniers. [Seattle Sports]
- Pierre LeBrun on which NHL team that upgraded in the net has the edge heading into the playoffs. [The Athletic $]
- A look at the NHL’s standings system and a semantics debate between the loser point or bonus point. [The Athletic $]
