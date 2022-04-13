 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 4/13/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Sebastian Aho records his 100th multi-point game and some top prospects make their NHL debuts.

By Alec_Sawyer
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Sebastian Aho hit a milestone last night in MSG.
  • Chris Kreider reached the 50-goal mark against the Hurricanes. [ESPN]
  • Johnny Gaudreau reaches 100 points. [SN]
  • Owen Power made his anticipated NHL debut for the Sabres after taking Michigan to the Frozen Four. [The Buffalo News]
  • And so too did his Michigan teammate Matty Beniers. [Seattle Sports]
  • Pierre LeBrun on which NHL team that upgraded in the net has the edge heading into the playoffs. [The Athletic $]
  • A look at the NHL’s standings system and a semantics debate between the loser point or bonus point. [The Athletic $]

